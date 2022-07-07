 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Filing deadlines for candidates nearing

The incumbent filing deadline for offices not on the May primary ballot is 5 p.m. July 15.

The deadline for nonincumbents is 5 p.m. Aug. 1. A person is considered an incumbent if they are a current officeholder of any elected office and would like to file for the same office or a different office.

Candidates for the following offices which are located within or partially within Lancaster County must meet these deadlines:

* City of Bennet, mayor and city council wards 1 and 2.

* Boards of trustees for the villages of Davey, Denton, Firth, Hallam, Malcolm, Panama, Raymond, Roca, and Sprague.

* Educational Service Unit 2, District 5 (4-year term); Unit 5, District 5 (4-year term); Unit 6, Districts 5 and 7 (4-year terms).

Candidates for the city of Bennet and the village boards file with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, 601 N. 46th St.

Candidates for Educational Service Units file with the Elections Division of the Nebraska Secretary of State, 1221 N St.

More information: 402-441-7311.

