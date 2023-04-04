There may be fewer in-person voters for Tuesday's city primary election, but that doesn't mean lower turnout.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said he mailed out almost 34,000 early ballots this year, which is more than twice as many as were sent out for the 2019 city election. About 24,000 of those ballots had been mailed back as of Monday morning.

Because of that, Wiltgen said he is expecting fewer in-person voters on Tuesday.

"I think there will be lighter traffic at polling places," he said.

In the past, Wiltgen said the split between in-person and early voting has been about 60%-40%. This year, he said he expects the reverse, with about 60% early voting and 40% in-person voting.

Thanks to the strong early voting interest, Wiltgen said he expects about 35% turnout overall, which would be considerably higher than the 2021 city election, when there was no mayoral race, and slightly higher than the 2019 election, the last time there was a race for mayor.

Wiltgen said there is more interest in the primary election this year among voters because of several competitive races.

In the mayoral race, Democratic Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is seeking reelection against two Republican opponents, state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Stan Parker, a former Husker football player who runs the Christian ministry MyBridge.

There are four City Council races up for grabs, including three where no incumbent is running for reelection.

The one race with an incumbent is northeast Lincoln's District 1, where current council member James Michael Bowers, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Taylor Wyatt.

The other race where both candidates will advance is southwest Lincoln’s District 3. Elina Newman, a registered nonpartisan, and Justin Carlson, a Democrat, are vying for the seat vacated by Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Legislature in November.

Four candidates are vying for each of the other two district seats. Neither southeast Lincoln’s District 2 councilman, Richard Meginnis, or northwest Lincoln’s District 4 councilwoman, Tammy Ward, are running for a second term.

The District 2 candidates are Republicans Tom Duden and Peter Katt and Democrats Thien Chu and Bailey Feit.

In District 4, Democrats Kay Siebler, Maggie Mae Squires and Brodey Weber and Republican Wayne Reinwald are seeking the seat.

There are five candidates vying for two Airport Authority seats, four of whom will advance to the general election. The race has three Republicans, Chris Hove, Sammy Luci and Chris Stokes, and two Democrats Vanessa Emlich and Nathan Janulewicz. Neither of the two incumbents is running for reelection.

No candidates for Lincoln Board of Education will be eliminated in the primary; all will advance to the general election.

In District 2, Democrat Piyush Srivastav and Emmy Pollen, a Republican, are vying for the seat vacated by Connie Duncan.

Democratic incumbent Annie Mumgaard faces off against Republican Alaina Brouillette in District 4. In District 6, incumbent Bob Rauner, an independent, faces Republican Richard Aldag.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters for each seat will advance to the May 2 general election regardless of party affiliation.

People who have not yet returned an early ballot need to drop it off at the box in front of the Election Commissioner's Office, 601 N. 46th St. The drop box is available 24 hours a day, but ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who received early ballots and have not yet returned them can vote in person at their polling place, but they will need to fill out a provisional ballot.

2023 Lincoln City Primary Election Voter's Guide We reached out to candidates before Lincoln's city election and asked them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek. Lincoln Mayor Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird faces two challengers — state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Christian broadcaster Stan Parker — in her run for a second term. Lincoln City Council This year's city elections will put at least three new faces on the City Council, where the four seats which represent districts are on the ballot. Lincoln Board of Education Because there are only two candidates in each district, all the Lincoln Board of Education candidates will advance from the April 4 primary to… Lincoln Airport Authority Five candidates have filed for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, meaning one will be eliminated in April's primary election.