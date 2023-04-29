For Bailey Feit, one thing led to another.

Teaching math led to a passion for helping English Language Learners, which eventually led to introducing students to the possibilities in the fields of agriculture and natural resources, and that, ultimately, led Feit to the campaign trail.

“All this talk about education … leads me to wanting Lincoln to be a city where all people see themselves living and working,” said Feit. “Our students are diverse and I want to make sure they see themselves in this community, and see themselves taking a job in this community.”

Feit, a Democrat who was born and raised in Lincoln, has nurtured an interest in politics since she was on student council at Lincoln High, testifying in front of the City Council and Legislature, and thought maybe some day she’d run for office.

When Richard Meginnis announced he wasn’t running for a second term on the Lincoln City Council to represent District 2 in southeast Lincoln, Feit decided the day had arrived. In Tuesday's election, she is facing former police officer Tom Duden, a Republican. They were the top two candidates to emerge from a four-person race in April's primary.

She said she’s interested in helping the city with workforce development and thinks there are opportunities to further connect students to jobs.

That work already is happening — the Lincoln Public Schools career academy, for example — but Feit said the council is positioned to know what opportunities there are for young people and could work with schools to connect them.

The council’s passage last year of an ordinance to offer incentives on city projects to contractors who have apprenticeship programs is an example of ways the council could help promote workforce development, she said.

Feit said she’s also interested in sustainability issues, including developing a second water source for the city. She’s a proponent — and user — of the city’s trail systems and green spaces, and would make street improvements, affordable housing and adding more police officers and firefighters priorities.

Finding solutions to affordable housing should include bringing people with multiple perspectives to the table, including those who need it, she said.

After high school, Feit's love of math pushed her to get undergraduate and master's degrees in education from Doane University. She worked at Millard South High School for about a year, until she moved back to Lincoln to be near her future husband, Mark, and her family.

She taught at Lincoln North Star, where teaching English Language Learners led her to the Nebraska Writer’s Project, to learn better ways to incorporate teaching students the words — sum, fraction, parallelogram — necessary to learn math.

That launched her into her second master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also got an English Language Learner teacher’s endorsement, then went to work for the Lincoln Education Association helping teachers with work-related issues.

After about nine months, she went to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, where she worked with donors, ran a scholarship program and some award programs before becoming director of operations.

After about two years, she became coordinator of a new focus program at Lincoln Northeast High School, a partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

The program introduces students to issues surrounding food, energy, water and societal systems, both career possibilities in agriculture and natural resources, and helping develop future leaders who understand how those concepts affect everyday life.

In addition to her work in education, Feit is a mentor with the Teammates program, on the board of the nonprofit Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and has played the French horn in the Lincoln Community Concert Band.

“I’m a proponent of seeing younger faces on the City Council," said the 35-year-old candidate. "We want to attract young professionals, so we might need to see leadership reflect that.”