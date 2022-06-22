 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Extended hours offered for voting in special congressional election

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office is open extended hours for in-person early voting in advance of Tuesday's special congressional election to pick a replacement for former 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

The office, 601 N. 46th St., will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,  Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions should call the office at 402-441-7311.

Difficult to predict turnout as rare special election to pick new House member approaches
Group will launch petition drive in Lincoln to get fairness ordinance on the ballot
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News