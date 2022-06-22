Extended hours offered for voting in special congressional election

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office is open extended hours for in-person early voting in advance of Tuesday's special congressional election to pick a replacement for former 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

The office, 601 N. 46th St., will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions should call the office at 402-441-7311.

