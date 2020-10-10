Eric Underwood: Restaurant experiences, pandemic would guide his service to Lancaster County

Following that venture, he was hired as general manager at Rodizio Grill in 2014 and eventually became co-owner of the franchise, he said.

Underwood and his wife, Keri, have five children, ages 3 to 13.

He had thought about eventually running for local office, but earlier this year he was encouraged by Lincoln Independent Business Association officials to consider a run for the Lancaster County Board seat.

With the blessing of his wife and his partners at Rodizio, Underwood launched a campaign with an emphasis on providing property tax relief for county residents and improved county infrastructure and assuring public safety and law enforcement support.

Though the district most recently elected Democrat Jennifer Brinkman as its commissioner, Underwood said the previous 30-year tenure of Republican Larry Hudkins gives his candidacy a shot.

Budgets have grown but not necessarily prioritized the county's needs, he said, and the county has not adequately adjusted its budgets to fund necessary improvements that would reopen county roads and bridges fallen into disrepair.

Property taxes are also a key issue for him, he said.