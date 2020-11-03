Eliot Bostar bests challenger in expensive District 29 race

If you live in Lincoln's legislative District 29, your mailbox probably filled in the past few months with campaign cards from two candidates slugging it out for the seat being vacated by Sen. Kate Bolz.
The slugfest didn't let up until the last possible day, with claims that one candidate was a far-left New Yorker posing as a Nebraskan, and the other was bankrolled by out-of-touch D.C. politicians.
Bankrolled they were, both Eliot Bostar and Jacob Campbell, to purchase campaign cards, digital ads, newspaper ads, postage, television ads, yard signs, billboards. Between the two of them they spent at least $600,000 in this election period, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Bostar's campaign spent nearly $380,000 in this year, with $273,000 since the primary election.
It was possibly the most expensive legislative race in recent history, if not Nebraska history, and a high cost for a job that pays $12,000 a year, and it has been claimed by Bostar.
"It's clear that this was a hotly contested race," Bostar said. "It's a surprise it ended up taking this much."
What was at stake for the Democrats, even though the Legislature is considered nonpartisan, was doing what it could to avoid a super majority of Republicans, Bostar said. And his supporters were interested in having someone in the Legislature prioritizing conservation issues.
While that was a major talking point for Bostar, he said he is also interested in other important issues of access to affordable health care, having strong public schools and working to ensure the state is recovering from the pandemic and its economic consequences.
Bostar said he has made clear his intention is to go Legislature as a nonpartisan senator.
"My work in Nebraska in policy has been very nonpartisan the last eight years," he said.
Most of the incumbents trying to renew terms this year appeared successful throughout the night: Sens. Suzanne Geist, Anna Wishart, Julie Slama, Mike McDonnell, Tony Vargas, Lynne Walz, Joni Albrecht, Lou Ann Linehan, Tom Brewer.
Sen. Mike Hilgers in northwest Lincoln's District didn't have an easy go of it in early voting in his race with newcomer Brodey Weber in District 21. But with in-person vote counts, he pulled ahead more and more as the night went on.
"I would have projected that I would have been down by 300 to 500 votes just because of the surge of early votes, and the difference in partisan makeup of the early vote," Hilgers said.
He was acutely aware throughout the past few months of this political season of not taking anything for granted because of his incumbency, he said, which is why he spent the past six weeks walking and talking with as many people possible door to door.
Commenting on the cost of legislative races, Hilgers said he thought he'd never see $1 million contests, but after the spending limits came off about 10 years ago, it's getting closer and closer, and at this pace it might be sooner than later.
Several of the legislative incumbents had tighter races, within a couple of percentage points late into the evening. Sen. Andrew La Grone, a Gov. Pete Ricketts appointee who was in his first election contest, was behind in his District 49 race to challenger Jen Day. But that vote got tighter as the night progressed. Sen. Dan Quick was down in his race against Raymond Aguilar in District 35. And Carol Blood was in a tight race with Rick Holdcroft in the District 3 race in Bellevue.
In other Lincoln and area races, Wishart rolled past Brenda Bickford in Lincoln's District 27. Geist also led comfortably throughout the evening, collecting a wide margin of votes to win the District 25 race against Stephany Pleasant.
Incumbent Bruce Bostelman was leading in his bid to retain his seat against Helen Raikes in District 23, but the vote was getting tighter throughout the night.
This year was long-serving Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers' last term, and he endorsed Terrell McKinney in the District 11 race. McKinney was leading by a substantial margin Tuesday night.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|308,150
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|14,648
|Donald Trump, R
|395,308
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|178,943
|Ben Sasse, R
|422,610
|Gene Siadek, L
|40,901
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|447,753
|Against
|237,878
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|448,321
|Against
|240,163
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|474,394
|Against
|210,193
|Payday lending
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|470,163
|Against
|200,984
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|100,723
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|127,317
|Dennis Grace, L
|6,437
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|136,556
|Kara Eastman, D
|132,073
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|7,491
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|35,007
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|7,156
|Adrian Smith, R
|156,845
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|7,717
|Carol Blood
|7,991
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|5,459
|Gilbert Ayala
|2,847
|7
|Tony Vargas
|5,591
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,494
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|7,087
|Marque Snow
|6,054
|11
|Fred Conley
|2,814
|Terrell McKinney
|4,676
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|9,379
|15
|David Rogers
|4,787
|Lynne Walz
|7,436
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|2,746
|Sheryl Lindau
|1,242
|19
|Mike Flood
|6,535
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|3,949
|Helen Raikes
|3,785
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|8,860
|Tim Royers
|8,211
|33
|Steve Halloran
|6,751
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,015
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,501
|39
|Allison Heimes
|10,111
|Lou Ann Linehan
|12,783
|41
|Tom Briese
|14,077
|43
|Tom Brewer
|8,715
|Tanya Storer
|5,845
|45
|Susan Hester
|6,917
|Rita Sanders
|7,734
|47
|Steve Erdman
|12,755
|49
|Jen Day
|11,050
|Andrew La Grone
|10,608
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|33,058
|Lisa Fricke
|61,881
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|27,740
|Mike Goos
|10,315
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|43,907
|Adrian Petrescu
|14,799
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|67,705
|Neal Stenberg
|70,571
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|43,442
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|78,201
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|85,785
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
