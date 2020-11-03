 Skip to main content
Eliot Bostar bests challenger in expensive District 29 race
LEGISLATURE

Eliot Bostar bests challenger in expensive District 29 race

Election logo 2020

If you live in Lincoln's legislative District 29, your mailbox probably filled in the past few months with campaign cards from two candidates slugging it out for the seat being vacated by Sen. Kate Bolz.

The slugfest didn't let up until the last possible day, with claims that one candidate was a far-left New Yorker posing as a Nebraskan, and the other was bankrolled by out-of-touch D.C. politicians. 

Bankrolled they were, both Eliot Bostar and Jacob Campbell, to purchase  campaign cards, digital ads, newspaper ads, postage, television ads, yard signs, billboards. Between the two of them they spent at least $600,000 in this election period, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. 

Bostar's campaign spent nearly $380,000 in this year, with $273,000 since the primary election. 

It was possibly the most expensive legislative race in recent history, if not Nebraska history, and a high cost for a job that pays $12,000 a year, and it has been claimed by Bostar.

"It's clear that this was a hotly contested race," Bostar said. "It's a surprise it ended up taking this much."

What was at stake for the Democrats, even though the Legislature is considered nonpartisan, was doing what it could to avoid a super majority of Republicans, Bostar said. And his supporters were interested in having someone in the Legislature prioritizing conservation issues.  

While that was a major talking point for Bostar, he said he is also interested in other important issues of access to affordable health care, having strong public schools and working to ensure the state is recovering from the pandemic and its economic consequences. 

Bostar said he has made clear his intention is to go Legislature as a nonpartisan senator. 

"My work in Nebraska in policy has been very nonpartisan the last eight years," he said.

Most of the incumbents trying to renew terms this year appeared successful throughout the night: Sens. Suzanne Geist, Anna Wishart, Julie Slama, Mike McDonnell, Tony Vargas, Lynne Walz, Joni Albrecht, Lou Ann Linehan, Tom Brewer.

Sen. Mike Hilgers in northwest Lincoln's District didn't have an easy go of it in early voting in his race with newcomer Brodey Weber in District 21. But with in-person vote counts, he pulled ahead more and more as the night went on. 

"I would have projected that I would have been down by 300 to 500 votes just because of the surge of early votes, and the difference in partisan makeup of the early vote," Hilgers said. 

He was acutely aware throughout the past few months of this political season of not taking anything for granted because of his incumbency, he said, which is why he spent the past six weeks walking and talking with as many people possible door to door.

Commenting on the cost of legislative races, Hilgers said he thought he'd never see $1 million contests, but after the spending limits came off about 10 years ago, it's getting closer and closer, and at this pace it might be sooner than later. 

Several of the legislative incumbents had tighter races, within a couple of percentage points late into the evening. Sen. Andrew La Grone, a Gov. Pete Ricketts appointee who was in his first election contest, was behind in his District 49 race to challenger Jen Day. But that vote got tighter as the night progressed. Sen. Dan Quick was down in his race against Raymond Aguilar in District 35. And Carol Blood was in a tight race with Rick Holdcroft in the District 3 race in Bellevue. 

In other Lincoln and area races, Wishart rolled past Brenda Bickford in Lincoln's District 27. Geist also led comfortably throughout the evening, collecting a wide margin of votes to win the District 25 race against Stephany Pleasant. 

Incumbent Bruce Bostelman was leading in his bid to retain his seat against Helen Raikes in District 23, but the vote was getting tighter throughout the night.

This year was long-serving Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers' last term, and he endorsed Terrell McKinney in the District 11 race. McKinney was leading by a substantial margin Tuesday night. 

Eliot Bostar

Eliot Bostar, District 29 legislative candidate.

Mike Hilgers

State Sen. Mike Hilgers

State Sen. Anna Wishart

State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln

State Sen. Suzanne Geist

State Sen. Suzanne Geist

