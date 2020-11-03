Eliot Bostar bests challenger in expensive District 29 race

While that was a major talking point for Bostar, he said he is also interested in other important issues of access to affordable health care, having strong public schools and working to ensure the state is recovering from the pandemic and its economic consequences.

Bostar said he has made clear his intention is to go Legislature as a nonpartisan senator.

"My work in Nebraska in policy has been very nonpartisan the last eight years," he said.

Most of the incumbents trying to renew terms this year appeared successful throughout the night: Sens. Suzanne Geist, Anna Wishart, Julie Slama, Mike McDonnell, Tony Vargas, Lynne Walz, Joni Albrecht, Lou Ann Linehan, Tom Brewer.

Sen. Mike Hilgers in northwest Lincoln's District didn't have an easy go of it in early voting in his race with newcomer Brodey Weber in District 21. But with in-person vote counts, he pulled ahead more and more as the night went on.

"I would have projected that I would have been down by 300 to 500 votes just because of the surge of early votes, and the difference in partisan makeup of the early vote," Hilgers said.