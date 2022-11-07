Election turnout in Lancaster County expected to top 55%

If you're voting in Tuesday's election, chances are you may have already returned your ballot.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively believes nearly 40% of the ballots he expects to be cast in the general election have already been returned to his office by early voters.

As of Monday, 44,350 ballots had been returned for the election, which features state and county officeholders, along with three statewide ballot measures.

Shively said he expects about 110,000 county residents to cast votes by the time polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If he’s correct, voter turnout will be about 55% of those registered. That compares with 61% turnout in the 2018 midterm election and 48% in 2014.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen has predicted 58% turnout across the state. As of Monday, more than 214,000 people statewide had returned the 288,254 ballots sent early to voters. If his prediction is correct, nearly 684,000 voters will cast ballots across the state.

Shively reminded voters that if you haven't returned your early voting ballot, it's too late to drop it in the mail and you cannot drop it off at a polling place. You're going to need to bring it to the Election Commissioner's Office, 601 N. 46th St., by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

When are the polls open?

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How do I know where to vote?

Voters must vote at the polling place for their current address. Many polling locations have been changed because of the 2020 census and redistricting. In Lancaster County, new polling place location cards were mailed to all voters before the primary election in May.

If you're unsure where to vote, go to the State of Nebraska VoterCheck site at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov and click on “Polling Place.” Or call your county clerk/election commissioner's office.

Can I vote if I did not re-register?

Yes, if you have a voter registration on file, you can go to your new polling place. You will be asked to complete a new registration form, and your ballot will be sealed in an envelope.

Do I need a voting card to vote?

No, the card is for information only and does not need to be presented to election officials to vote. No identification is required to vote.

How do I track my ballot or know it was accepted?

Check the Voter Information Center, votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview, on the Secretary of State’s website to track the status of your ballot, including when your ballot was sent, returned and its status.

What if I asked for an early ballot, but didn't receive one?

If you happen to lose a ballot, ruin it or have not received your early ballot by Election Day, you can still vote with a provisional ballot at your polling place.

Are polling places handicap-accessible?

Yes. You can ask for your ballot to be brought to your car if it is difficult for you to get into the polling place.

Can voters receive assistance in voting?

Voters who cannot read, are blind or have a physical disability may request assistance in marking their ballots. The voter may have a friend or relative help, or he or she may request the assistance of two election board workers, one each of a different party.

In addition, a voting machine will be available at each polling location. Visually or physically disabled voters can use it to mark ballots in private and unassisted.

Can someone pick up a ballot on my behalf?

If you are unable to go to the polls, another person can pick up an early vote ballot on your behalf until 7 p.m. at the county election office. It must be returned by 8 p.m.

What's against the rules?

* Campaigning or handing out political literature within 200 feet of a polling place, except on private property.

* Wearing political badges or insignia into a polling place on Election Day.

What if I want to report a problem or have a question?

Contact your county clerk/election commissioner or the Secretary of State's office at 402-471-2555 or 888-727-0007.

How can I get more information about candidates?

The Journal Star Voter's Guide and earlier campaign and election stories are available online at JournalStar.com. Coverage will continue on the Journal Star's website through and beyond Election Day.

What if I have questions not answered here?

Lancaster County residents who have questions should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission Office at 402-441-7311. The Secretary of State's office is at 402-471-2555 or 888-727-0007.