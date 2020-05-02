Election coverage: Three candidates step up for District 21 legislative race

A second term agenda would include continued transportation innovation, lowering taxes, cutting regulations and developing growth opportunities for the state, he said.

District 21 is fairly split with 40% Republicans, 33% Democrats, 25% Independents and 2% Libertarians. It includes the majority of property west of North 14th Street and north of Interstate 80, including the Lincoln Airport.

While Hilgers is among the more conservative members in the Legislature, both his challengers say they would bring more progressive ideas and positions.

Couch, who is a member of the Nebraska National Guard, was called up April 24 to help with COVID-19 operations, including testing in various areas of the state. During active duty, he said, Department of Defense directives prohibit him from campaigning or talking to voters about the election.

So he is not engaged in digital campaigning, fundraising or phone calls at this time, and is leaving all that to his campaign team, he said.

Couch, 26, who is a registered Democrat, has a mathematics degree from Doane University. Last fall he began working as a federal technician for the Guard as an aviation operation specialist.