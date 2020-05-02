Election coverage: Three candidates step up for District 21 legislative race

Thirteen of 17 legislative incumbents have opponents in the 2020 election, and District 21 in northwest Lincoln is among the contested races with two opponents challenging Sen. Mike Hilgers.
The Legislature hasn't met since March 25, but the coronavirus has stopped door-to-door campaigning for Hilgers and challengers Joseph Couch and Brodey Weber.
Hilgers has continued his campaign with phone calls, emails, digital media and yard signs.
He expects a larger voter turnout for this primary election based on the early mail ballot requests, he said. And it's anybody's guess how many people might show up at the polls on May 12, he said.
In his phone calls, a lot of conversations have centered around the pandemic and the directed health measures, he said.
"A lot of people, their entire lives are upended," Hilgers said. "So a lot of those conversations are related just to the immediate here and now, naturally."
Hilgers, 41, who is a registered Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, was elected to serve District 21 in 2016 and is the chairman of the Executive Board, which oversees the operations of the Legislature. He previously was chairman of the Rules Committee.
He's an attorney and founded Hilgers Graben PLLC, which he said was named one of Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the country three years straight.
A second term agenda would include continued transportation innovation, lowering taxes, cutting regulations and developing growth opportunities for the state, he said.
District 21 is fairly split with 40% Republicans, 33% Democrats, 25% Independents and 2% Libertarians. It includes the majority of property west of North 14th Street and north of Interstate 80, including the Lincoln Airport.
While Hilgers is among the more conservative members in the Legislature, both his challengers say they would bring more progressive ideas and positions.
Couch, who is a member of the Nebraska National Guard, was called up April 24 to help with COVID-19 operations, including testing in various areas of the state. During active duty, he said, Department of Defense directives prohibit him from campaigning or talking to voters about the election.
So he is not engaged in digital campaigning, fundraising or phone calls at this time, and is leaving all that to his campaign team, he said.
Couch, 26, who is a registered Democrat, has a mathematics degree from Doane University. Last fall he began working as a federal technician for the Guard as an aviation operation specialist.
One of the biggest themes in his campaign has been ranked choice voting, an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and second preference candidates are lifted. The process continues until a candidate has a clear majority.
"It disincentivizes divisive candidates who just want to court 51%. It incentivizes candidates to be widely palatable while trying to collect that real support," he said.
He also believes climate change should be a primary issue for all candidates. He supports raising the minimum wage, paid sick and family leave for every worker, and removing right-to-work laws that prohibit union security agreements. He would also remove at-will employment that allows an employer to fire a worker for any reason except an illegal one, or for no reason.
Weber, 22, who is also a registered Democrat, is vice president of client relations for Mid America Casing Supply in Airpark, and a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in communications studies.
He said his campaign team has been able to adapt to these physical distancing times and shifted to many phone calls and encouraging people to vote by mail.
The campaign has gotten a lot of questions on how the state is going to recover from the COVID-19 impacts and the negative effects on the economy.
Weber is also talking to voters about the need for expanded Medicaid and sick leave for workers.
"This is a really good lesson for us to learn as public servants and those aspiring to serve to understand that paid sick leave is so essential in Nebraska," Weber said.
Weber is also discussing how small businesses will get through the pandemic, which has affected many of them, and get back on their feet, and how to help people who have had to file for unemployment, he said.
Voters continue to be focused on property tax reform and being able to still maintain quality education, he said. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, that was the main topic, and people are still wanting to talk about it.
The Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation proposal, the large scale chicken operation near Raymond that is being appealed on the county level, has also been a focus of Weber's. He has pledged to introduce a bill, if elected, to prohibit such an operation within two miles of a school.
Two candidates will move on from the May 12 primary and go before voters in the November general election.
Q&A with legislative candidates from the Journal Star Voter's Guide:
District 1: Janet Palmtag
Age: 58
Occupation: Real estate broker
Political party: Republican
Address: 128 S. 42nd Road, Syracuse
Website: PalmtagForNebraska.com
Palmtag led 5,000 Realtors as president of Nebraska Realtors Association and has served on a variety of commissions and boards, including the Nebraska Economic Development Commission, the University of Nebraska President's Advisory Council and the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
It begins with parents encouraging their children to come home after college, trade school or service in the military. Help companies invite young people back to Nebraska when ready to raise their families for wholesomeness and great schools. Lower property taxes for affordability and help entrepreneurs start businesses with prototype grants; joint office incubator spaces to curb expensive start-up costs; support day care and early childhood learning; and finally, fund student loan debt repayment programs for in-demand career fields.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Yes. Election by mail should be available to any citizen or county. Voting should be accessible and convenient for everyone. All citizens' voices are important and voting is the most fundamental form of exercising our rights and making our voices heard. Mail-in elections are less expensive and may increase voter turnout, but we should preserve the opportunity for people to vote on Election Day, perhaps with fewer polling locations for now.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
Partisanship has been the primary problem with our national politics for many years. In recent years, unfortunately, significant partisanship has also shown up in Nebraska’s unicameral. I am an independent thinker who will never be influenced by partisan politics when making decisions. Each issue should be considered on its own merit and how it may affect other programs, the budget or policies. Critical-thinking skills are essential and I will always consider perspectives of others.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
There are underutilized solutions that show significant promise, like increasing funding for mental health and drug-treatment programs, and using problem-solving courts like drug court and veterans court to address populations that have special needs within the justice system, and building additional prison space. Allocating funds for services to reduce prisoner bottlenecks — like drug testing when coming into the system and required drug-treatment programming for getting out — will reduce the prison population and "warehousing" citizens.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
Nebraska needs its own reserve supply of medical respirators, face masks, and virus-testing equipment, plus other supplies to help address non-viral health crises. Rural broadband internet has become as important as utilities. School online, telemedicine and work from home during this pandemic have taught us that access to high-speed internet is critical to every Nebraskan. We need accurate coverage maps to be awarded grants and we must work with internet service providers quickly to build high-speed internet infrastructure in rural Nebraska.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
Finding common ground to balance multiple interests requires mutual respectfulness and trust among colleagues. Members of the Legislature must always be eager to explore differing viewpoints and learn new perspectives. I have been working with urban colleagues my entire career with remarkable success. In my view, rural and urban interests complement each other in many ways. It’s time we capitalize on our differences to get results through effective collaboration for rural Nebraska.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
Having not been a part of the process, I would say that my reading the rules is not enough. Rules are interpreted and applied in ways that require more interactive study. I’ll get back to you next year on that.
District 1: Mike Powers
Age: 58
Occupation: Manufacturing drafter
Political party: Democrat
Address: 600 Apple St., Palmyra
Website: None
Powers, a write-in candidate, is making his third attempt to be elected in District 1. A school board member for 16 years, he was a farmer/stockman and then started over with a new career as a manufacturing drafter, a field he's worked in for 15 years.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
We keep hearing this, but I want to see statistics. Mobility affects all ages. We could: tout Nebraska’s clean air, abundant clean water, low cost of living and affordable housing; assure a political and social climate that is moderate, welcoming and unbiased; protect a woman’s right to choose; end wage and employment inequities; show we value our citizens of all demographics and incomes; expand Medicaid; cut college tuition in half; along with this, support education to retain students and faculty.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
If moving to election by mail, this would be an appropriate year to try it. The question becomes one of election security: is voting by mail less or more secure a system than the current system? Voting by mail may encourage a wider voter turnout. On voting in general, if public voting is maintained, make it a national paid holiday to encourage participation. In the absence of a holiday, support those employers who allow time off to vote.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
I have full confidence that both sides are capable of writing bad legislation. If a policy or bill is well written and thoughtful, if it furthers public safety and fulfillment, and if it is allowed more than three hours discussion to have a chance of survival, I could support a finely crafted law. And I would be present in the chamber throughout the discussion; not absent because the governor, party or lobby had already made up my mind for me.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
Prison overcrowding has resulted from several administrations' neglect. The Legislature must lead the way in sentence reform and expansion. These problems have been discussed for years on the floor of the Legislature, and hundreds of hours of a special committee’s work and a report with recommendations. All ignored. Sentence reform should include mental health treatment and/or addictions rehabilitation. A number of senators lack confidence in the director. We didn’t arrive here overnight.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
The state’s cash reserve must be ready at all times, and protected from political raiding. On COVID-19 in particular, nationally, we started at least a month late. The sad part is, there are full-time teams of catastrophe planners. When were they consulted? At the state level, leaders started reacting in time, but only thanks to our being far from either coast. UNMC is world-renowned and is worthy of adequate, and uninterrupted, legislative support.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
I find this silly in Nebraska. Call me when Omaha reaches the size of St. Louis. Poverty is not just a city problem, nor is wealth just a rural issue. A common thread runs through rural and urban poverty, neglect, addiction, crime, joblessness and scarce housing. More dangerous is the partisan divide. It isn’t age, because some of the most rigid conservatives are under 40. Our future as a state is secure only when all enjoy equality and prosperity.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
End the three-hour debate limit on bills -- the opposition can easily run out the clock. Bills should advance by a simple majority and not require a filibuster-proof 33 votes. Use all the days of the session. Require full attendance during bill debate. Time is wasted on “calls of the house” to senators to return to vote. Knowledgeable voting requires hearing the discussion. Presence equals respect. Absence is a slap in the face to those you defeated in the election.
District 1: Dennis Schaardt
Age: 54
Occupation: Small business owner, Den's Country Meats
Political party: Republican
Address: 62348 717 Road, Steinauer
Website: schaardtforlegislature.com
Schaardt grew up in rural Elk Creek on a family farm. He serves as chair of the Pawnee County Commission and spent many years as chairman of the Steinauer village board. He's also been president of the Nebraska Association of Meat Processors and the American Association of Meat Processors.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
There are plenty of jobs in Southeast Nebraska, but the problem is good enough housing to raise families. We should develop programs to get young families into newer housing.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
It's already available to get mail-in ballots. My worry is that some people could fill out the forms and vote illegally for people. Not sure how to monitor that yet.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
I am a Republican but I have a lot of Democrat friends. To me we all need to work together to get things done for the state. I believe both parties have good ideas and am willing to work with all to get the job done.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
As a county commissioner we have tried drug court on the local level with some success, but I believe some people need to be incarcerated for the crime. I think our population in prison has grown to a point where we need to look at building more beds.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
I've worked daily with our area health departments as commissioner chair. No one is ever prepared for something like this even with all the training I've taken over the years. I think what it will do is show us how to be more appreciative to one another and teach us how to be better parents with our kids.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
Yes, there is a divide. As a legislator I would go to the urban centers and invite them to do a tour of rural areas to show them our problems and in return go spend time with them and their constituents to learn their problems.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
Somehow we should work on budget issues earlier in the session so it can be debated to come up with solutions.
District 21: Joseph Couch
Age: 26 on April 24
Occupation: Soldier
Political party: Democrat
Address: 6210 N.W. Second Circle, Apt. 352
Website: josephcouch.com
Couch says he has experience working paycheck to paycheck, worrying about feeding his family and struggling to find health care. He serves in the National Guard and said he knows how to admit when he's wrong and find the right answer.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
* Pass employment protections for LGBTQ folk to show that Nebraska is for everyone.
* Invest in our future by investing in carbon-free energy.
* Lower income taxes for families making less than $100,000; someone making $30K shouldn't be in the same tax bracket as Warren Buffett.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Yes. Voting should be as easy as possible. Vote-by-mail and early voting make it much easier when it's hard to take time off work or find child care on Election Day. Vote-by-mail also lets voters take their time and research every candidate on the ballot.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
Political viewpoints are based on values and beliefs; everyone's decisions are political. The trouble is, we operate with two major labels that aren't descriptive. Our two-party system is the inevitable result of our first-past-the-post voting system. And barriers like low salaries for senators and loose campaign finance rules ensure we only have candidates run from established parties. For the Legislature to be truly nonpartisan, we need to get money out of politics and institute ranked-choice voting.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
I favor sentence reform. I also favor legalizing marijuana and expunging all marijuana convictions. Ending the war on drugs is a good idea regardless of the state of our prisons. We should also do away with cash bail.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
Forty percent of Americans can't afford a $400 emergency. Thousands of Nebraskans don't have health insurance. Nebraska doesn't require any paid sick or family leave. If any of those statements were false we'd be better prepared for disasters like this. We've also seen how essential our minimum-wage workers are. Service and retail workers deserve a thriving wage.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
Let's be honest for a moment and point out that almost every senator from a rural district is a registered Republican and almost every senator from an urban district is a registered Democrat. Of course, they're divided. There will always be issues that affect people differently based on where they live. The way to resolve this is by changing the way we vote. Giving voters the ability to express themselves honestly without any gamesmanship through ranked-choice voting is the solution.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
We should explore ways to increase public participation. The revered "second house" of the Legislature has minuscule power and is easily ignored; that's not a second house. We should make it easier for the public to provide input and standardize it so that everyone's voice is heard. Video records should be incredibly easy to access but aren't. Instead, watchful citizens have to record themselves or wait for transcripts' release. The second house deserves transparency.
District 21: Mike Hilgers
Age: 41
Occupation: Attorney and business owner
Political party: Republican
Address: 6907 Stonebrook Parkway
Website: mikehilgers.com
Hilgers, who is seeking his second term to serve District 21, is chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board. He founded his own small business, which was named one of Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country three years straight.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
As a father with four young children and as a business owner who employs Nebraskans with young families and who has recruited young families to our state, I have direct and personal experience on how to get this done. The Legislature should eliminate barriers to job creation, lower tax burdens on families and seniors (parents and grandparents are powerful draws for Nebraska families to stay in Nebraska), keep our school system strong and protect our way of life.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
We currently have a strong and secure election system here in Nebraska and a tradition of in-person voting. In light of concerns regarding election security, among other potential issues, I do not think such a move (to all-mail elections) is warranted.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
Important ingredients of success in our nonpartisan Legislature include the ability to earn trust and develop good working relationships with people across the political spectrum. Over the last four years serving in the Legislature, I have been fortunate to develop those relationships with my colleagues while working across party lines. By listening and working towards common solutions, our office has crafted a number of common-sense bills that have passed with wide bipartisan support.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
The Legislature has made several efforts to address prison capacity issues through sentencing reform, most notably with LB605. Unfortunately, those efforts have not worked as well as projected. I am open to further sentencing reform on the condition that such reform not make Nebraskans less safe. While we have many spending priorities other than spending taxpayer dollars on building new prisons, the Legislature should consider all options as it addresses prison capacity constraints.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
Nebraska is blessed to have leading experts here in our state at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One significant way that the Legislature could support future efforts is through the passage of the bill which would support the NExT project, a proposed public-private partnership, which would mean both additional preparedness for a future pandemic and a billion-dollar-plus economic impact for our state. I support the bill and the project.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
I don’t think it’s productive to focus on potential divides between Nebraskans. We all have different perspectives and experiences. As an elected official, I believe it is my responsibility to find ways to bridge differences. That means listening, being humble and being willing to be challenged. I have represented northwest Lancaster County the last four years in the Legislature, and I have been fortunate to develop strong relationships with residents in both the rural and urban part of the county.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
Not at this time.
District 21: Brodey Weber
Age: 22
Occupation: Vice president of client relations for Mid America Casing Supply
Political party: Democrat
Address: 5255 N.W. 12th St., Apt. 222
Website: brodeyweber.com
Weber has served on the board of directors for both the Highlands Neighborhood Association and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. He's been active in the community and helped organize opposition to a large-scale poultry operation near Raymond.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
The Legislature needs to deliver on property tax relief. There have been countless families with young children that have expressed to me that their main concern is property tax. It is also time for the state to pass an LGBTQ+ workplace protection bill. Legislation like this has garnered support from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce as well as Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group. We also need to continue to invest in our state’s public education, which is investing in our future.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Absolutely. It is essential to a robust democracy to make sure that eligible individuals have access to the ballot to make sure their voice is heard. I will always support making the right to vote more accessible. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen that there are going to be times that some Nebraskans will need to have the ability to vote by mail. Voters deserve the option of either voting by mail or at their polling location.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
One of the reasons I am running is because I am tired of partisan politics from the national level on down. When I was going door-to-door on my campaign I would often tell voters that I don’t care if a good idea comes from a Democrat or a Republican, if it’s good for Nebraskans I will support it. We can be passionate about our beliefs, but public servants must search for common ground to serve our neighbors.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
Nebraska desperately needs to see common-sense criminal justice reform. I want to promote rehabilitation and supervised release rather than incarceration for nonviolent offenders, which would make our communities safer and save the public money. When our prisons are far beyond capacity it becomes impossible to have an appropriate staff-to-inmate ratio to maintain a safe environment.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
The first thing that comes to mind is a proposal that has already been introduced in the Legislature. We as a state need to pass paid sick leave to ensure that employees who feel sick can afford to stay home and not spread their illness. This pandemic has also shown us the need to be good stewards of public funding to offer assistance in times of economic hardships.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
As someone who has followed the Legislature for years, I think it is undeniable that there is an urban-rural divide. Just as the case with the increasing partisan divide in our unicameral, the first step to solving this is electing leaders that acknowledge that we have more in common than what divides us. As a district that consists of northwest Lincoln and the rural towns of northwest Lancaster County, I think we have a unique opportunity to elect that leader.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
To decrease the partisanship in our state’s legislative branch I think we need to look into creating an independent redistricting commission, whether that is through legislative proposals or through rules changes that would alter the redistricting committee.
District 29: Eliot Bostar
Age: 33 on May 5
Occupation: Executive director, Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters
Political party: Democrat
Address: 3800 S. 42nd St.
Website: eliotbostar.com
Bostar said he grew a 25-person team that’s protecting the state’s drinking water and air quality by pulling people together, hammering out solutions and ensuring they are effectively implemented. During the recent recession, he said, he forged partnerships to put people back to work and close a $15 billion budget deficit while protecting funding for education, health care and other critical services.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
Recent research demonstrates that a significant majority of young college graduates are looking to relocate to places that balance economic opportunities with quality-of-life factors like affordable housing. Nebraska needs to support small businesses and entrepreneurs who are creating the jobs of the future. We also need to implement policies that make it easier for young people to start families and raise their children; that means access to affordable day care, affordable housing and having a strong education system.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Vote-by-mail makes it easier for people to vote and there is data from Nebraska demonstrating that indeed, more people vote in counties where all-mail elections have been implemented. I believe that having more people vote is always good for our democratic process. This is especially true in these uncertain times when voting in-person can be difficult to do safely. Vote-by-mail allows us to protect the public’s health and the right to vote.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
We need to work together for our kids, grandkids and shared future. I’m running because we deserve to have elected leaders who will work for all Nebraskans, and who are focused on finding long-term solutions to our most serious problems. Too often, politicians drive people apart for short-term political gain. But short-term political games lead to bad policy and hurt Nebraskans. I have a proven track record of working with people from all political beliefs and bringing them together.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
Nebraska has the second-most overcrowded prisons in the country, which requires immediate action by the state Legislature. Comprehensive legislation that addresses overcrowding, staffing issues and rehabilitative programming is needed to create long-term solutions. We need to address the root causes of incarceration and improve services for mental health and drug addiction. For those who are already in our prison system, there needs to be robust rehabilitation programs to reduce the recidivism rate and ensure the safety of our communities.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
COVID-19 has demonstrated why long-term strategic thinking is critical to building a resilient society. Our future is going to see more variability and unpredictability due to global challenges, like climate change, and we need to improve our ability to respond to any crisis. We need to ensure our critical infrastructure — like medical facilities — will be supported in the event of disaster. As a state senator, I will introduce legislation addressing comprehensive disaster planning to ensure resources are available when needed.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
The Legislature’s effort to address property taxes provides one example of the urban-rural divide. To bridge this divide, we need senators to work together in good faith and see issues from each others’ perspectives. My wife and I live, work and are raising our son in Lincoln. But my family comes from York County and continues to farm there to this day. I am well positioned to identify common-sense solutions that work for both urban and rural Nebraskans.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
Hyper-partisanship and a lack of transparency is straining our democracy and causing gridlock at the national level. We are starting to see this occur at the state and local level, as well, which makes it critical for Nebraska to continue the traditions that keep our government working for the people: our nonpartisan unicameral, a public hearing on every bill, and electing leadership by secret ballot to ensure the best person gets the job.
District 29: Jacob Campbell
Age: 29
Occupation: Business owner, legislative aide
Political party: Republican
Address: 5812 S. 41st St.
Website: campbellforlegislature.com
Campbell is a military veteran who served eight years in the Nebraska Army National Guard, and his wife served six years. After attending college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be a teacher, he worked as a child abuse investigator. He has been a staff member in the Legislature for the past three sessions.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
Nebraska needs comprehensive tax reform that reduces taxes on our middle-class families. Our business incentive programs should be focused on creating and growing businesses right here in Nebraska with special emphasis on providing funding for startups, entrepreneurs, and new businesses. The Legislature should focus on quality child care and early childhood education programs by encouraging incentives for workplace child care programs and public-private partnerships to create access and affordability for young families.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
It’s an established practice in Nebraska that anyone can vote by mail right now by requesting a mail-in ballot from their local election commission. That should always be the case. Voting in person is a matter of pride for many Nebraskans, and we should allow and encourage voting in person as a way to strengthen community and democracy.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
One of the main reasons I decided to run was because I saw a need for more open-minded, thoughtful approaches to legislative solutions. This requires a lot more listening and a lot more humility from politicians. In my business and in my life, I do my best to look at the problem, listen to the input of subject-matter experts, and make a reasoned decision based on the information provided.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
The highest priority of the prison system must be to keep the public safe. Corrections workers enter dangerous situations every day, and we need to ensure their safety in the course of their regular duties. Nebraska does need sentencing reform, though our prison population is such that a new prison may be needed to keep the public safe in the long term. Those in the prison system should be better men and women when they leave than when they entered.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
Our state and local leaders were quick to pass relief efforts without the dysfunction we saw in Washington, D.C. Nebraska is home to an international leader in disease treatment with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and we’ve learned the value our University of Nebraska system has in responding to and preparing for future crises. We’ve rolled back many regulations to help businesses and workers during the pandemic; it’s important to ask how much of that regulation was even needed.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
It’s important to gain a proper perspective. Many senators in urban districts have not traveled outside Lincoln or Omaha; or at least not far off of the interstate. I grew up in Bertrand, Nebraska, working on farms and ranches before moving to Lincoln. I have a unique understanding of the issues facing our rural and urban districts alike that is badly needed in our Legislature. Many in District 29 want their hometowns and family farms to thrive — I do too.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
I’d like to see a cap in the number of bills senators can introduce during each session. This would allow more time to be spent on the debate floor and less time in hearings for bills that will never advance past the committee stage. Currently, many bills with priority designations do not even see meaningful time on the floor for debate. That needs to change.
District 29: Jennifer Carter
Age: 50
Occupation: Legal counsel, Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee
Political party: Democrat
Address: 2906 Summit Blvd.
Website: carterforlegislature.com
Carter's career has been devoted to health care access, Medicaid expansion, the child welfare system, juvenile justice, and other issues, first as an advocate and now as legal counsel to the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee. She has learned to work collaboratively, ask hard questions and answer them to get to the best policy.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
We must build on what already makes Nebraska a great place to live and continue to invest in our strong schools, including a vibrant university system, our state parks and arts, music, and culture. We should create opportunities for businesses to grow, including in the tech sector, and build out rural broadband. We must support workers with paid sick leave and affordable child care and housing options. Our policies should create a welcoming and inclusive state.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Vote-by-mail should be an option available to all Nebraskans. This current pandemic has placed in stark relief the need for flexibility and alternative options in many areas of our lives. But even without a pandemic, many people are not able to vote in person on Election Day and they should have an opportunity to participate in our democracy in a reliable way.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
Partisanship results in missed opportunities for Nebraskans when elected officials are unwilling to consider good ideas that come from someone in a different political party. I have spent my entire career working with senators of every party and listening to the experts and those affected by a proposed policy. I am committed to making independent decisions as I have throughout my career, assessing the merits of a policy based on facts, on data and on the effect on the community.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
Prison overcrowding requires a multi-faceted approach, including sentencing reform, bond reform and specialty courts like drug and mental health courts. We can also lessen overcrowding by reducing the incidence of nonviolent crimes by addressing the societal issues that drive those crimes like poverty and the lack of mental health treatment.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
With the help of Nebraska’s public health experts, we must take stock of what went well, what we need to do better, and turn those lessons into pandemic plans across all sectors of our state. This will include updates to the Nebraska Emergency Management Act and other statutes to provide the Legislature and the executive branch with the flexibility to act swiftly on certain agreed-upon steps to be taken in such an emergency.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
There is often that perception. But Nebraska’s strength comes from both our ag sector and the businesses in our urban centers; from our farming and ranching communities, our small towns and our cities. Our success depends on all these facets of our state. We need to increase our understanding of the issues facing the different parts of our state. We get to the best policy when we listen and understand other perspectives.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
Not with regard to the basic function of the Legislature. The rules have been thoughtfully crafted. They promote the nonpartisan nature of the institution and encourage engagement by our citizens. In light of the recent pandemic, however, the Legislature should adopt rules to allow it to meet by video or other virtual means so that it can continue to function as necessary during any pandemic.
District 29: Neal Clayburn
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired educator
Political party: Democrat
Address: 7400 S. 36th St.
Website: voteclayburn.com
A U.S. Navy veteran, Clayburn served as executive director of the Lincoln Education Association from 1991 to 2006 and has worked for the Nebraska State Education Association. He's served as a leader in the Boy Scouts and been active in Leadership Lincoln, Scottish Rite, Nature Conservancy, Sons of Union Veterans and the American Legion.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
We need a positive business climate that creates good jobs for working families. We also need to maintain our outstanding public education system pre-K-12 and higher education. This creates a high-quality workforce and contributes significantly to the quality of life. We also need to address tax equity issues and consider a broader tax base at lower rates.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Yes, we should do everything we can to encourage voting and make it accessible.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
Our nonpartisan Legislature is one of the greatest strengths of our state government. I absolutely believe we need to work together as Nebraskans for public policies that work for all Nebraskans.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
We need expanded mental health services that are widely available. Mental health service along with great education programs will work to reduce the prison population. Hopelessness and lack of opportunity are major contributing factors to the high prison population. While it is possible, we might need to expand prisons, we should start by addressing the root problem.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
Immediate implementation of the Medicaid expansion that voters approved two years ago would be a good start. We need to be prepared for occurrences like the pandemic by making sure that all Nebraskans have access to health care. I served for 10 years as Chairman of the Board of the Educators Health Alliance, which provides insurance for nearly 80,000 educators and their families. I know how important it is that everyone has access to health care.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
I think there is an urban-rural divide and that it can be bridged. As an urban senator I would be an advocate for Lincoln, however, I understand the importance of working with everyone in the best interest of all Nebraskans. We need to work together. I have 30 years of experience as a negotiator working for teacher associations across the state. I have negotiated teacher contracts everywhere from Lincoln to rural school districts in the panhandle.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
I think the current rules are working fine. It may be necessary to make some kind of arrangement to allow for senators to vote remotely in view of the current pandemic.
District 29: Michael Connely
Age: 58
Occupation: Educational adviser
Political party: Republican
Address: 5424 S. 32nd St.
Website: michaelconnely.org
Connely is a service disabled military veteran with experience in avionics; military intelligence security; nuclear, biological and chemical warfare; and other areas. He's worked for the census as a state quality assurance director and as a business developer for English language schools in Asia.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
The most effective way to attract young families to Nebraska is by reducing burdensome regulations placed on businesses. As an entrepreneur, I know it is like pulling teeth to try and start up a business from scratch. Established large-scale businesses may be able to afford employees whose only function is to jump through governmental hoops. The small entrepreneurial businesses cannot afford this. Our business licensing laws and regulations need to be completely revamped and simplified.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
I consider election-by-mail to be a positive thing. Most people do not realize that even confidential military documents are safely sent though the mail. As long as all legal standards are applied to registered voters, using mail-in documents is a safe, low voter-tampering way to conduct elections. With mail-in votes, we would probably not see any more out-of-state buses with hordes of last-minute voters hitting our voting locations.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
I am a pragmatist who believes in transparency. There are usually sound arguments from all political viewpoints. Most decisions, however, are made without having full information. Other decisions are made because some individuals continue to fight tooth and nail to defend a position, even after the position has been proven wrong. One of my greatest strengths is my ability to say I was wrong. This other approach is superior to my original idea.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
I have several family members who have been guards, nurses and counselors in the Nebraska prison system. My knowledge of the problems with the state prison system is from these numerous inside sources. They have the greatest grasp of what needs to be done. There are numerous reforms that need to be implemented, and they are not limited to just sentence reforms. Expanding the number of prison beds would be just a bandage for a gaping wound.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
I am a military veteran (USMC) and have served during the Grenada Era, Lebanon Era, and Operation Team Spirit. One of my details was nuclear biological chemical warfare disaster preparation. While Nebraska did take some positive steps during this ongoing viral pandemic, there were embarrassingly inefficient problems that should have never happened. Being trained in disaster and crisis preparations, I would push for multiple changes, but not only in the pandemic threat area, as there are other threats as well.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
I am at this time, unfamiliar with the internal divisions within the Legislature. There are individuals who must always have an answer even if they do not know anything about a situation. I believe this is a mistake. I prefer to use the same statement I once heard Tom Osborne say during a press conference in Grand Island, Nebraska: "I do not know about that, but I will look into it."
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
Most legislative bills are submitted during the first 10 days of each session. I find this very impractical. That means any problems that arise may well be ignored until the beginning of the next session. Additionally, our sessions should extend part-time throughout the entire year. What happens if there is an emergency situation? The people have no voice if a problem occurs after the legislative session ends. I believe the sessions, but not the monetary compensation, should be extended.
District 29: Lisa Lee
Age: 58
Occupation: Professional programmer for the Lincoln Council for International Visitors
Political party: Republican
Address: 2835 Kucera Drive
Website: leeforlegislature.com
Lee is a professional auditor and feels that experience will make her effective reviewing the state’s budget and identifying inefficiencies. She also has experience connecting international visitors with legislators, and in working through difficult cuts to education while serving on a legislative committee in her children’s school district.
What policies should the Legislature pursue to keep young Nebraskans from leaving the state, or to attract young families to move here?
Prior to the pandemic, Nebraska’s most pressing economic issue was our workforce shortage. For a state losing young people we need to be bold and partner with businesses and educational institutions. Business incentives are a major tool and should be realigned for companies who create internships, apprenticeships and scholarships for students in high school through higher education. Tax credits could be offered to individuals who stay or move here for a needed job, for a period of time.
Several counties have reported success in moving to an all-mail election. Should election-by-mail be available to all Nebraskans? Why or why not?
Expanding the state’s current law which allows any county of less than 10,000 inhabitants to apply to the secretary of state to mail ballots for all elections in lieu of establishing polling places, should be considered. It would allow local control for counties to decide if election-by-mail works best for their community. It also appears to increase voter participation due to ease and convenience. I personally would miss going to the polls, but I am open to change.
What is your view on partisanship? Are you able to make independent decisions after listening to both sides, or do your decisions follow a particular political viewpoint?
I am running for the Nebraska Legislature because I believe as Nebraskans we have more in common than we have differences and I will work with both sides to get things done. Now more than ever we need to put the people first, not a particular party, to address some of the challenges we face as a state. Ultimately, we need to stop dividing and start uniting.
How could the Legislature help to lessen the crowded conditions in the state’s prisons? Do you favor sentence reform or expanding the number of prison beds?
Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons at 166% capacity is a huge problem for the state. I favor sentence reform. Incarceration alternatives that include drug courts, rehab for nonviolent offenders and more mental health and educational programs would be a start. Criminal justice reform to lessen sentences for lower-level drug cases and make those changes retroactively. And finally, consider halfway houses for nonviolent offenders, the cost to house between $8,000-$12,000 per year compared to $35,000 per year in prison.
Is there a lesson Nebraskans can learn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about being prepared for any future crisis, and how could legislation address that?
The pandemic is a reminder that we are all connected and globally we have become very interdependent. On a practical level, much can be done to be more prepared. The Legislature should consider the following: requiring government agencies to establish plans for a future crisis, rule changes so the Legislature can convene remotely when necessary, expansion of broadband to increase connectivity throughout the state and finally consider all voter-by-mail elections.
Do you believe there is an urban-rural divide in the Legislature, and if so, what are ways to resolve that?
Rural and urban communities have different issues which naturally create competing positions. Resolving these conflicts begins with the personal responsibility of the senators we elect. Seeing issues from another point of view is critical to finding common ground. Rural senators should consider visiting urban communities to learn about their needs and urban senators should do the same. Finally, senators should seek out others who have opposite views to establish the working relationships and trust necessary to do the work of the people.
Are there rule changes you would like to see for how the Legislature operates?
I am aware some of legislative rule changes have been debated. Most recently debated is the number of hours for a full debate on a bill bound for cloture, a vote to stop debate. Considering by design, our unicameral Legislature does not have a second house to be a check and balance when passing laws, having adequate time to debate a bill seems appropriate.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.