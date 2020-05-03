You are the owner of this article.
Election coverage: Property taxes at the forefront of District 1 legislative race
Two challengers and a write-in candidate have stepped up to try and oust a state senator appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in a race for the District 1 seat in the Legislature.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who worked on Ricketts’ reelection campaign in 2018, was appointed that year to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse — who was elected to the Nebraska Public Service Commission — for the legislative district.

Ricketts says social distancing needs to continue

Slama said she is seeking a full four-year term “to support policies to grow Southeast Nebraska,” including property tax relief, improving roads and internet access and securing more funding for rural schools.

Seeking to oust Slama are Janet Palmtag, a long-time real estate agent from Nebraska City; Dennis Schaardt, owner of a small meat processing business in Table Rock; and write-in candidate Mike Powers of Palmyra.

Slama, Palmtag and Schaardt are Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, while Powers is a Democrat.

Palmtag and Schaardt said they believe District 1, which includes Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties, would be better served by someone with more experiences in business and life, a reference to the 23-year-old Slama, the youngest woman to serve in the Legislature in state history.

“I’m a small business owner, I’ve run two companies, I’ve paid property taxes, I know how to make a payroll,” Palmtag said. “I’ve also raised a family and understand the issues that we face for education and strengthening our rural communities.”

Ricketts said he'll not ask meatpacking plants to close

With an endorsement from former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Palmtag said her business history and experiences in negotiating contracts and reaching consensus “are vital skills” to bridge what she describes as an emerging partisan gap in the Legislature.

Schaardt, who grew up on a farm before opening Den’s Country Meats more than three decades ago, said he believes Slama often backs the governor’s position, adding that doesn’t always coincide with what he believes is best for Southeast Nebraska.

“I feel Nebraska needs someone who is more qualified and understands small business and ag because that’s what we have down here,” said Schaardt, the chair of the Pawnee County Board of Commissioners. “Julie doesn’t have experience; she’s been learning on the job.”

For her part, Slama said she has experience “where it counts.” She has served on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and Business and Labor Committee for the past two years, secured passage of a major overhaul to the state’s social studies education standards, and is outspoken on the floor, often verbally sparring with political opponents.

Backed by Ricketts and former Gov. Kay Orr in this election, Slama said criticisms of her relative youth “are grasping at straws to criticize someone with a sterling record defending our district.”

Mailers and radio ads from the Nebraska Republican Party, which is also backing Slama in the race, have painted Palmtag as a "Lincoln liberal," a charge Palmtag called "shameful" smear campaigning.

"I must have been polling high in order for them to be so aggressive in trying to knock my numbers down," Palmtag said.

A latecomer to the race, Powers said he had his paperwork ready to file with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office earlier this year, but had some misgivings and did not meet the deadline.

Listening to floor debate earlier this year before the Legislature abruptly halted its work amid the coronavirus pandemic, Powers said he “heard some comments that didn’t sit well with me” and filed as a write-in candidate.

Ricketts will consult with Gaylor Baird on easing restrictions in Lincoln

“It gives me a chance to say a few things I wouldn’t get to otherwise,” the former Palmyra school board member said. “I look at it as offering another alternative.”

Each of the candidates said their primary focus would be passing legislation that offers substantial tax relief for property owners, particularly those involved in agriculture.

Slama said she favors the plan proposed by members of the Education and Revenue committees this year providing more state funding to rural schools. That plan is stalled on the floor of the Legislature.

Schaardt said the “Band-Aid” approach of adding to a property tax relief fund, as the Legislature has done in recent years, hasn’t addressed the problem.

The Legislature should look at readjusting property, sales and income taxes over several years, he said, or leverage legislation offering business incentives to get it passed.

“We’ve got to do something to help them out, otherwise rural Nebraska won’t be rural Nebraska anymore,” he said.

Palmtag said the best way to provide property tax relief is to reduce state spending. She’s criticized the state Department of Corrections for mismanaging its spending, adding the savings found there and in other places could help fund more relief.

And Powers said the Legislature needs to make sure the state is fully funding the school aid formula, which he said has shifted the burden to local property owners.

He said he’d also look at ways to improve access to health care and working conditions for Nebraskans, and along with Schaardt and Slama, said he wanted to build out rural broadband capacity in the area.

Ricketts loosens restrictions on worship services statewide, restaurants in some areas

Schaardt and Palmtag said voters in the district tell them more needs to be done to alleviate the pressure of overcrowding on Nebraska’s prison system — the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute is in the heart of the district — which creates dangerous work environments for staff and living environments for inmates.

Two candidates will move on from the May 12 primary election and go before voters in the November general election.

Q&A with legislative candidates from the Journal Star Voter's Guide:

Janet Palmtag

Janet Palmtag

Dennis Schaardt

Schaardt

Mike Powers

Powers

Julie Slama

District 1

Julie Slama

Peru

Appointed 2018

402-471-2733

jslama@leg.ne.gov

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

