Election coverage: Property taxes at the forefront of District 1 legislative race

Schaardt said the “Band-Aid” approach of adding to a property tax relief fund, as the Legislature has done in recent years, hasn’t addressed the problem.

The Legislature should look at readjusting property, sales and income taxes over several years, he said, or leverage legislation offering business incentives to get it passed.

“We’ve got to do something to help them out, otherwise rural Nebraska won’t be rural Nebraska anymore,” he said.

Palmtag said the best way to provide property tax relief is to reduce state spending. She’s criticized the state Department of Corrections for mismanaging its spending, adding the savings found there and in other places could help fund more relief.

And Powers said the Legislature needs to make sure the state is fully funding the school aid formula, which he said has shifted the burden to local property owners.

He said he’d also look at ways to improve access to health care and working conditions for Nebraskans, and along with Schaardt and Slama, said he wanted to build out rural broadband capacity in the area.