Election coverage: Contest set for longtime regent's seat

A Millard Public Schools board member and a former psychologist for the Husker football team advanced to the general election for the District 2 seat of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Mike Kennedy of Omaha was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's primary election, earning 34.8% of the vote from the district representing portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.
He barely edged out Jack Stark, also of Omaha, who was second with 34.1% of the vote as of 11 p.m.
Kennedy and Stark will square off once more in November to replace Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha, a businessman and philanthropist who announced in January he would not seek a fourth term on the university's governing board.
Viv Ewing, a nonprofit manager, came in third with 31.1% and will not advance.
Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, who is running for a third term on the board representing the Capital City and portions of Lancaster County, was unopposed.
Election results
