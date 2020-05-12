You are the owner of this article.
Election coverage: Contest set for longtime regent's seat
NU REGENTS

Election coverage: Contest set for longtime regent's seat

Varner Hall

Varner Hall in Lincoln houses the University of Nebraska central administration offices and is the usual meeting site for the Board of Regents. 

 Journal Star file photo

A Millard Public Schools board member and a former psychologist for the Husker football team advanced to the general election for the District 2 seat of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Mike Kennedy of Omaha was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's primary election, earning 34.8% of the vote from the district representing portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.

He barely edged out Jack Stark, also of Omaha, who was second with 34.1% of the vote as of 11 p.m.

Kennedy and Stark will square off once more in November to replace Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha, a businessman and philanthropist who announced in January he would not seek a fourth term on the university's governing board.

Viv Ewing, a nonprofit manager, came in third with 31.1% and will not advance.

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, who is running for a third term on the board representing the Capital City and portions of Lancaster County, was unopposed.

Election results

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

