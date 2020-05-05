Election coverage: Bolz, Ramsey vie to challenge Fortenberry

Meanwhile, it is metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District that will command the most attention.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Papillion will be seeking the GOP nomination for a third term, while three Democrats, including 2018 nominee Kara Eastman and Ann Ashford, the wife of former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford, battle to challenge him in November. Gladys Harrison, restaurant owner of Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha, is also a Democratic candidate.

Bacon unseated Brad Ashford in 2016 after he had defeated Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014.

The district is composed of predominantly Democratic precincts in Omaha and heavily Republican portions of Sarpy County, and it is destined to once again be in play, perhaps especially so in a highly contentious presidential election year when the district's presidential electoral vote also is at stake.

Fortenberry has no Republican challengers in the primary election; Bacon is opposed by Paul Anderson of Omaha, who has been a candidate for governor, the Legislature and the House.

In the vast 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses western and central Nebraska along with the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering is seeking reelection to an eighth term.