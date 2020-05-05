Election coverage: Bolz, Ramsey vie to challenge Fortenberry

With access to health care high among their concerns, state Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln and Barbara "Babs" Ramsey of Bellevue are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge veteran Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the 1st Congressional District.
Bolz, a social worker and veteran member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, is completing her eighth and final year as a state senator; Ramsey is a security analyst at CHI Health.
Fortenberry is the dean of Nebraska's congressional delegation and a member of the House Appropriations Committee, and he'll be seeking his ninth term armed with a $2 million campaign support fund.
While Bolz would be the highest-profile challenger Fortenberry has faced in recent elections if she wins the Democratic nod, the congressman defeated a couple of state senators and a former lieutenant governor early in his congressional career after serving as a member of the Lincoln City Council.
Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus.
A Democrat has not won the district in more than half a century, not since Clair Callan of Odell was elected in what was then a differently constructed district in 1964. He was defeated in a bid for a second term.
"My top priority is responding to the impacts of coronavirus by supporting our health care providers and workers and developing a comprehensive economic growth strategy, including retraining opportunities and investments in agriculture and infrastructure," Bolz says.
Recovery provides an opportunity to "build a greener economy," she said, along with infrastructure investments that include rural broadband access, in addition to roads and bridges.
Ramsey points to her determination to "protect the most vulnerable among us by passing "Medicare for All" legislation while supporting the Green New Deal and fighting to reverse Trump administration trade deals that have damaged agriculture.
"Nebraska can lead the nation in combating climate change," she said, with incentives to farmers and ranchers who participate in regenerative agricultural practices as part of the package.
In working to address the coronavirus pandemic, Fortenberry said, his goal will be to protect the nation's health care system, families and small businesses.
"After we fight our way back," he said, "my priorities are to strengthen our national security, stop devastating health care costs and build a new vision for jobs, our environment and our communities."
While the 1st District House race emerges as what appears to be a more intriguing — and perhaps more competitive — contest than usual this year, there is no way of accurately predicting the political landscape that lies ahead in November as the pandemic either surges or recedes, leaving its economic devastation behind.
Meanwhile, it is metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District that will command the most attention.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Papillion will be seeking the GOP nomination for a third term, while three Democrats, including 2018 nominee Kara Eastman and Ann Ashford, the wife of former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford, battle to challenge him in November. Gladys Harrison, restaurant owner of Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha, is also a Democratic candidate.
Bacon unseated Brad Ashford in 2016 after he had defeated Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014.
The district is composed of predominantly Democratic precincts in Omaha and heavily Republican portions of Sarpy County, and it is destined to once again be in play, perhaps especially so in a highly contentious presidential election year when the district's presidential electoral vote also is at stake.
Fortenberry has no Republican challengers in the primary election; Bacon is opposed by Paul Anderson of Omaha, who has been a candidate for governor, the Legislature and the House.
In the vast 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses western and central Nebraska along with the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering is seeking reelection to an eighth term.
Smith, who previously served in the Legislature, has four Republican primary challengers; the lone Democratic candidate is Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha. Though Omaha isn't in the 3rd District, residents of Nebraska are eligible to run for any House seat in the state.
The Libertarian Party has candidates in all three districts who will gain their way to the general election ballot in November.
Democrats last won western Nebraska's congressional district in 1958 at a time when the state held four House seats.
Don McGinley of Ogallala, a state senator and future lieutenant governor, was defeated after serving a single term.
Q&A with 1st District House candidates from the Journal Star Voter's Guide:
