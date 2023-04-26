Ahead of Lincoln's general city election on Tuesday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen reminded voters that early ballots must be received by his office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

As of Wednesday, his office had only received 17,000 of nearly 37,000 early vote ballots mailed out.

The election will decide Lincoln's next mayor, four City Council seats, and races for Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education and the Airport Authority.

Wiltgen recommended that voters mailing their ballots send them no later than Thursday. Beginning Friday, the best method to return ballots will be to drop them in the box in front of the Election Commissioner's Office, 601 N. 46th St. The drop box is available 24 hours a day.

Voters are reminded that early vote ballots cannot be returned at polling places on Election Day.

Voters who request an early vote ballot and attempt to vote at their polling place on Election Day will have to fill out a provisional ballot, which will not be counted until several days after the election.

Questions? Call the election office at 402-441-7311. To check the status of early ballots, go to https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.