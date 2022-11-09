Election Commission counting remaining 7,350 ballots that could impact some Lancaster County races

Election day is over, but the vote count isn’t.

In Lancaster County, the election commissioner released unofficial vote totals early Wednesday morning — a nearly 54% voter turnout — but about 7,350 ballots remained to be counted.

And in some races, that could make a difference. In the races for county assessor and county clerk, candidates are separated by approximately 1,200 votes. In the closely watched race for Lancaster County Attorney, incumbent Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over Adam Morfeld was less than a 2% margin.

In Legislative District 26, George Dungan leads Russ Barger by just 61 votes. The margin is 144 votes in the District 46 race where Danielle Conrad leads James Michael Bowers.

The yet-to-be counted ballots include approximately 3,500 early votes, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots. Election Commissioner Dave Shively said he hopes to have the remaining early ballots counted by Thursday, with provisional and resolution ballots to be counted next week.

The voter turnout could rise slightly when the additional ballots are counted. That turnout is on the high end of recent midterm elections, Shively said, but lower than the 61% turnout in 2020.

This election, the office got 50,500 requests for early vote ballots, with about 44,350 returned by Monday, Shively said. That’s more than in both the 2018 and 2014 midterms. Not counting 2020 — when the pandemic was in full swing — that’s a record.

Early votes include those returned by mail or dropped off at the Election Commission, as well as votes cast in person.

The Election Commission counted and reported early votes in hand by Monday, but the office holds onto any votes cast on Monday so workers can check them against the polling books to make sure they don’t vote twice, he said. The polling books denote early voters for poll workers.

Another factor: the Election Commission changed its procedures for counting early votes by precinct, which takes more time, Shively said. They’re doing that to be prepared in case of a recount or audit.

Resolution ballots are those that the machine was unable to read correctly and must be tallied by hand. That can happen for a number of reasons, Shively said.

The voting machines are sensitive enough that if voters don’t color in an oval next to a candidate solidly enough, the machine might not read it. If voters use a checkmark or x rather than coloring in the oval, the machine can’t read it. And if a voter leaves any sort of mark on an oval — say, if they touch a pen to it, then realize that’s not the candidate they wanted to vote for — it will confuse the machines. Ballots that get jammed also must be read by hand.

The county has more resolution ballots in elections like Tuesday’s where voters have 30 to 35 races to vote on. That increases the chance for error, Shively said.

Provisional ballots are those filled out by voters who have moved to another residence within the county but haven’t updated their addresses by the deadline, as well as those who asked for an early ballot but then decide to vote at the polls.