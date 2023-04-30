This time around, Suzanne Geist knew what she was getting into when she decided to run for public office, and she did so because she believes she can make a difference as Lincoln’s mayor.

“I believe this race allows me to be more effective over a longer period of time and really make some changes.”

She made her first bid for public office in 2016 after a conversation at a wedding, where a friend encouraged her. The time was right — the Geists’ youngest daughter was graduating from high school and was leaving home — so she decided to run. She was elected to represent District 25 in the Legislature.

Before that, she said, she’d primarily been interested in politics as an observer, except for her work on family friend Doug Peterson's bid for attorney general.

“I honestly had no idea what I was getting into,” she said. “I didn’t know the demands of the job. I didn't know the depth of knowledge that it requires to be really effective.”

Now she does. She was reelected to the Legislature and would have been term-limited at the end of the session, but resigned earlier this month after advancing in the city elections with 34% of the vote and the possibility of getting at least some of the 17% of the votes garnered by fellow Republican challenger Stan Parker.

In what’s become a heated race between Geist and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the former senator has promised to listen to all voices in the community and would make promoting economic growth, fostering a positive business climate, investing in streets and supporting police and first responders priorities of her administration.

Geist has distanced herself from attack ads from the PAC funded by two of her largest donors that say crime has spiked and portrays the mayor as an insider making backroom deals, but hasn’t asked them to stop. She declined to denounce one ad that claimed Gaylor Baird lived in Ashland, where her family owns a vacation home.

She said she's tried to keep her message positive and emphasized her priority would be city business, not a social agenda.

“The negativity has not come from me,” she said. “It’s just not a picture of who I am. I know that a lot of people jump in and get involved in races and want to have their say. I support people being able to voice their opinion on all sides.”

Geist, who has been endorsed by the Lincoln Police Union, said rising crime is a concern she’s heard repeatedly from constituents. She says she would focus on recruiting and retaining officers, and would make sure Lincoln police officers feel supported.

She’s stood with police officers when it wasn’t popular, she said, referring to opposition she led last session to a prison reform bill.

Police morale is low because there aren’t enough officers on the streets and those that are don’t feel supported by the administration, she said. Both police union representatives and Geist have said the mayor didn't offer full support of police during Black Lives Matter protests.

“I believe all city employees should feel supported and that we're all a team. We're all in this together. And I just don't believe that that level of support has been conveyed to law enforcement.”

The police union has doubled down in the week before the general election, posting a letter on Facebook addressing the number of officers on the street and recent gun violence. A mailer that arrived in voters' mailboxes this week includes a letter of support from Carrie Herrera, the widow of Mario Herrera, who was shot in the line of duty in 2020.

Geist has a concealed carry permit and filmed an ad with a retired sheriff’s deputy on the importance of training, but said she had enough concerns with the constitutional carry bill considered by the Legislature as it stood when she resigned that she would not have voted for it.

“I’m also thinking like the mayor of a city and understanding the responsibility to get it right,” she said. “I completely understand that Lincoln and Omaha are different than the western part of the state. And the needs of a large city and its citizens being armed in certain places are different.”

On abortion, Geist, 61, said she’s staunchly pro-life but would not support limiting abortion locally were she elected mayor.

“I don't believe that's where those issues are best addressed,” she said. “As mayor, I have no intention of bringing divisive social issues to the office. I am going to be focused on city business. I believe those questions are best answered by the Legislature, not by each individual city.”

Geist’s father is a pediatrician and she was born in St. Louis, when he was in residency. They moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where she lived until she graduated high school and came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study broadcast journalism and — she hoped — lose her accent.

She met her husband, Mark, here but never did get into the field of journalism, because just before she graduated she was subpoenaed to be part of the grand jury investigating the failure of Commonwealth Savings and Loan.

That continued for nearly two years, and she worked at her husband’s family manufacturing business when the grand jury wasn't in session. When that ended, she landed in pharmaceutical sales and data communications.

She spent some time as a stay-at-home mom to raise their three children, now grown and living in Lincoln, along with the Geists' nine grandchildren.

Making a difference in the city where her family lives would include streamlining the inspection and permitting processes and talking with developers about ways the city could better partner with them to reduce their costs.

She’s criticized the recently passed floodplain regulations and said she’d look for ways to reduce regulations on builders that drive up home prices.

On the budget, she said she'd try to lower the tax rate enough to make a difference to taxpayers, and suggested moving unfilled positions from other departments could be a way to pay for more police officers.

“When taxpayers are tightening their belts, the city needs to do the same thing,” she said.

In response to her opponent’s assertion that her positions are too extreme for Lincoln, Geist said there are many people who believe the way she does on the topics such as abortion and don’t consider themselves extreme.

“Other people can put labels on me however they choose,” she said. “But I would contend that those that know me well or even a little bit, know that a label of hateful or extreme or intolerant has no place in the relationships I have in my life.”

2023 Voter's Guide: Lincoln Mayor Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, faces former state Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, in her run for a second term. Elections Leirion Gaylor Baird Age: 51 Elections Suzanne Geist Age: 61