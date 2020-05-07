Early voting 'unprecedented,' election officials say

This year's early ballot returns have exceeded total statewide votes cast in the 2016 presidential primary, reaching unprecedented levels, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Thursday.
And it's all about the coronavirus pandemic.
Evnen said counties are continuing to receive a record number of early ballots, adding daily to the count of votes cast in Nebraska’s primary election.
Nebraska has about 1.2 million registered voters, and 441,466 of them have requested early ballots.
That number does not include the 52,132 ballots mailed to voters in Nebraska’s 11 mail-in-only counties, Evnen said. To date 296,968 ballots from early voters and 24,560 ballots from all-mail-in counties have been returned, for a total of 321,528 ballots already cast in the 2020 primary election.
"This surpasses 313,000 total statewide votes cast in the 2016 primary election," he said.
As of Thursday, 67% of early ballots have been returned, and 47% of ballots from mail-in-only counties have been returned.
“Nebraskans have taken the opportunity to vote by mail in record numbers, all in compliance with Nebraska’s existing elections laws,” Evnen said in a news release.
For those who have ballots but have not yet mailed them, he encouraged them to consider dropping off ballots at the secure voter drop boxes located at their county offices.
To be counted, early ballots must be received Tuesday, no later than 8 p.m. Central time or 7 p.m. Mountain time.
“Postmarks do not count,” he said, “and early ballots cannot be turned in at the polls.”
For those who plan to vote at the polls, they will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Central time and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time.
To protect voters and poll workers, these additional rules at the polls will be in place May 12, Evnen said.
* A mask will be available for voters who do not have one.
* A black pen to mark ballots will be given to voters to keep.
* Voting booths and ballot sleeves will be wiped down after each voter is finished voting.
* Proper distance of 6 feet from others should be maintained.
* Poll workers should be respected and voters should be patient, as many poll workers are new this year.
As soon as the polls close, the first results will be available on the Secretary of State website, https://sos.nebraska.gov/, which will be updated throughout the night.
