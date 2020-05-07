Early voting 'unprecedented,' election officials say

To be counted, early ballots must be received Tuesday, no later than 8 p.m. Central time or 7 p.m. Mountain time.

“Postmarks do not count,” he said, “and early ballots cannot be turned in at the polls.”

For those who plan to vote at the polls, they will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Central time and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time.

To protect voters and poll workers, these additional rules at the polls will be in place May 12, Evnen said.

* A mask will be available for voters who do not have one.

* A black pen to mark ballots will be given to voters to keep.

* Voting booths and ballot sleeves will be wiped down after each voter is finished voting.

* Proper distance of 6 feet from others should be maintained.

* Poll workers should be respected and voters should be patient, as many poll workers are new this year.

As soon as the polls close, the first results will be available on the Secretary of State website, https://sos.nebraska.gov/, which will be updated throughout the night.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.

