Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen announced Monday that his office has mailed more than 35,000 early vote ballots for the May 2 General City Election.

Wiltgen said every voter who requested an early vote ballot through last Friday should receive their ballots by the end of this week.

Early vote ballots may be returned to the Election Commission by mailing them in the self-addressed envelope enclosed with their ballot or by dropping them off in the secure drop box located on the north side of the Lancaster County Election Commission’s Office.

By law, early ballots must be received by the Election Commission by 8 p.m. on election day. Wiltgen said his office received 670 ballots by mail after the deadline for the April 4 primary election, which means they were not able to be counted.

The county set a record for early votes in the primary election with nearly 30,000.

State law permits any registered voter to cast an early ballot, but it must be done in writing. An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: lancaster.ne.gov/election. Vote-by-mail applications for the May 2 general election must be received by the Election Commissioner’s Office by 6 p.m. Friday.

Also starting today, Lincoln voters may cast an early ballot in person for the general election at the Election Office at 601 N. 46th St. Early in-person voting for the general election will continue through May 1. The office will be open this week Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone having questions regarding early voting should contact the Election Office at 402-441-7311.

Photos: Jim Pillen marks 100 days in governor's office