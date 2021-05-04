Early voting results in: Newcomer Beckius joins incumbents Washington, Shobe at top in council race

Democrat Tom Beckius, a Lancaster County Planning Commissioner, joined two incumbents at the top of the list Tuesday night in early results to fill three at-large seats on the Lincoln City Council.

He was running behind Sändra Washington, a Democrat who was appointed after Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019. Democrat Bennie Shobe, also an incumbent, was running third.

Republican Roy Christensen, the third incumbent in the race, was in fourth place, according to results released at 9:10 p.m. by the Lancaster County Election Commission.

Republicans Mary Hilton, a political newcomer and issues advocate, and Eric Burling, a software engineer running a study abroad company, were in the fifth and sixth spots.

There was no change in the order of candidates between the first two releases of results by the election office.

Vote counts released at 8 p.m. represent ballots returned early, which historically favor Democrats. The second posting at 9:10 p.m. included ballots voted on at polling places throughout the day. Final results are expected after 10 p.m.