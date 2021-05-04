Early voting results in: Newcomer Beckius joins incumbents Washington, Shobe at top in council race

Democrat Tom Beckius, a Lancaster County Planning Commissioner, joined two incumbents at the top of the list Tuesday night in early results to fill three at-large seats on the Lincoln City Council.
He was running behind Sändra Washington, a Democrat who was appointed after Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019. Democrat Bennie Shobe, also an incumbent, was running third.
Republican Roy Christensen, the third incumbent in the race, was in fourth place, according to results released at 9:10 p.m. by the Lancaster County Election Commission.
Republicans Mary Hilton, a political newcomer and issues advocate, and Eric Burling, a software engineer running a study abroad company, were in the fifth and sixth spots.
There was no change in the order of candidates between the first two releases of results by the election office.
Vote counts released at 8 p.m. represent ballots returned early, which historically favor Democrats. The second posting at 9:10 p.m. included ballots voted on at polling places throughout the day. Final results are expected after 10 p.m.
The three top vote-getters will be elected to four-year terms. Unlike the other four council members, who represent equally populated districts, these three council seats are voted on by the entire city.
The race is nonpartisan, but council members often vote along party lines. The council currently splits 5-2 in favor of Democrats, which often proves valuable for Gaylor Baird in furthering her agenda.
The six candidates emerged from a field of 12 in the primary election in April.
Results released at 8 p.m. were from about 33,000 ballots mailed in or returned early. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively expected there might be around 53,000 total ballots -- an expected 29% turnout -- cast Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday's ballot were the Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority.
All four incumbents were seeking reelection in district school board races. Incumbent Kathy Danek, seeking her sixth four-year term to the board, was leading political newcomer Christina Campbell for the northeast District 1 seat. Danek is a Democrat; Campbell a Republican.
District 7 board member Don Mayhew was also ahead of challenger Michael Patestas in early voting to represent southwest Lincoln. Incumbent board members Lanny Boswell, who represents the southeast District 5, and Barb Baier, who represents District 3 in northwest Lincoln, face no challengers in their reelection bids.
There are two open positions on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board and four candidates vying for those spots; all are newcomers.
John S. Olsson and Nicki Behmer scooped up the most early votes. Jason B. Krueger and Tracy L. Refior are the other candidates.