Early voting results in: Lincoln City Council incumbents poised to move on to general election

Early returns in Tuesday's primary election show the three incumbents in a crowded Lincoln City Council primary race running among the top vote-getters.

The top six candidates from a field of 12 will advance to the city’s May 4 general election. Three will be elected to four-year terms.

Incumbents Sändra Washington and Bennie Shobe, both Democrats, were in the top two spots, according to early returns from the Lancaster County Election Commission.

Washington, a retired National Parks Service employee, was appointed after Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019. Shobe, who is seeking his second term, is a program analyst at the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Democrat Tom Beckius, who works in real estate and construction and serves on the Lancaster County Planning Commission, claimed the third spot. Republican incumbent Roy Christensen, an audiologist seeking his third term on the council, was running fourth.

Republicans Mary Hilton, a political newcomer and issues advocate, and Eric Burling, a software engineer running a study abroad company, rounded out the top six.