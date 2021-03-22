Early voting for the April 6 city primary election begins

Why are you running for the City Council?

To give a voice back to the people. To stand up for the constitution and freedoms of Americans. The amount of corruption, abuse and misuse of power is out of control. Many politicians seem to care more about helping their rich friends, affiliates and their own selfish agendas than helping the people they were elected to represent. People in power are going against the will of the people and silencing the voices of those they are meant to serve.