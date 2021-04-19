Early voting for city general election begins

Early voting for the May 4 city general election began Monday.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively said more than 40,000 early vote ballots were to be mailed Monday and voters who requested them can expect to see them in their mailboxes within the next few days.
Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early vote ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.
An early vote ballot request form was printed in the Monday edition of the Lincoln Journal Star. Voters can fill out that form and return it to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68503.
The form is also available on the election commissioner’s website: lancaster.ne.gov/election.
Requests for an early vote ballot must be received no later than 6 p.m. on Friday.
Voters can also cast an early vote ballot in person at the election office, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Questions?: Call the election office, 402-441-7311.
The May 4 ballot includes three at-large Lincoln City Council seats, Lincoln Board of Education races in districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and two open positions on the Airport Authority. For the Journal Star's Voter's Guide, including videos of candidates' interviews with the editorial board, go to JournalStar.com.
Watch Now: Voter's Guide for the Lincoln city general election on May 4
The Lincoln Journal Star posed questions for candidates on the May 4 general election ballot. Read the responses and watch the videos from Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates.
Learn about the six at-large Lincoln City Council candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the May 4 general election.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the May 4 general election.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting. Two will be elected in the May 4 general election.