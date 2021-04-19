Early voting for city general election begins

Early voting for the May 4 city general election began Monday.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively said more than 40,000 early vote ballots were to be mailed Monday and voters who requested them can expect to see them in their mailboxes within the next few days.

Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early vote ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

An early vote ballot request form was printed in the Monday edition of the Lincoln Journal Star. Voters can fill out that form and return it to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68503.

The form is also available on the election commissioner’s website: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Requests for an early vote ballot must be received no later than 6 p.m. on Friday.

Voters can also cast an early vote ballot in person at the election office, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Questions?: Call the election office, 402-441-7311.