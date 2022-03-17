Early vote drop box sites to be limited in primary due to pending legislation

There will not be ballot drop boxes at Lincoln city libraries or Waverly and Hickman city offices for the primary election.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the change is due to uncertainty created by the proposed legislation.

A bill being considered by senators this session requires ballot drop boxes be securely fastened in the ground or to a concrete slab connected to the ground.

In the past, ballot drop boxes could be be secured by padlocks if located inside a building.

With the state primary election scheduled on May 10, the election office does not have sufficient time and resources to make the changes a new law might require, according to Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

He said his office will continue to offer a ballot drop box on the north side of the Election Commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., which is monitored by a security camera and fastened to a concrete slab.

