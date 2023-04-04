It's likely to be Democratic incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird vs. Republican challenger Suzanne Geist in the final battle to decide who will be Lincoln's next mayor.
Those two candidates got the vast majority of early votes, with Republican Stan Parker a distant third.
Gaylor Baird had a huge lead, with 13,572 votes, to 6,772 for Geist in the first reporting of election results on Tuesday evening. Parker had 2,898.
More than 23,000 early votes were cast, which appears to be the most ever for a city primary election.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said Monday that he expected more early ballots this year than votes cast in person, which would be the reversal of recent trends that typically involve about 60% of people voting in person and 40% voting by early ballot.
Wiltgen also predicted a 35% turnout, which would be higher than normal. Turnout in the 2019 city primary -- the last time there was a mayoral race -- was about 31%. In 2015, it was less than 24%, and in 2011, it was 13.7%.
In early results from other contested races, Bailey Feit and Tom Duden were leading in City Council District 2, while Wayne Reinwald and Brodey Weber were the top early vote-getters in District 4. Both of those district races did not feature an incumbent.
In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority, where four of the five candidates will advance, Chris Stokes was the top vote-getter, followed by Vanessa Emlich, Chris Hove and Nathan Janulewicz. Sammy Lucci was in fifth place and was in line to be eliminated.
In the two other City Council races and in all three Board of Education races, all candidates will advance to the general election.
Live results: Lincoln 2023 primary election
Lincoln Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Leirion Gaylor Baird (I)
|Democrat
|13,572
|Suzanne Geist
|Republican
|6,772
|Stan Parker
|Republican
|2,898
Lincoln City Council
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Taylor Wyatt
|Republican
|2,129
|1
|James Michael Bowers (I)
|Democrat
|2,920
|2
|Tom Duden
|Republican
|2,332
|2
|Bailey Feit
|Democrat
|2,819
|2
|Thein Chu
|Democrat
|817
|2
|Peter Katt
|Republican
|1,823
|3
|Elina Newman
|NP
|1,729
|3
|Justin Carlson
|Democrat
|3,293
|4
|Kay Siebler
|Democrat
|752
|4
|Maggie Mae Squires
|Democrat
|796
|4
|Brodey B. Weber
|Democrat
|942
|4
|Wayne Reinwald
|Republican
|1,026
Lincoln Airport Authority
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Stokes
|Republican
|9,355
|Chris Hove
|Republican
|7,756
|Nathan Janulewicz
|Democrat
|5,664
|Vanessa Emlich
|Democrat
|8,331
|Sammy Luci
|Republican
|3,184
Lincoln Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|2
|Piyush Srivastav
|Democrat
|2,266
|2
|Emmy Pollen
|Republican
|1,631
|4
|Annie Mumgaard (I)
|Democrat
|1,342
|4
|Alaina Brouillette
|Republican
|686
|6
|Bob Rauner (I)
|NP
|2,620
|6
|Richard R. Aldag IV
|Republican
|1,029
