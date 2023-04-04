It's likely to be Democratic incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird vs. Republican challenger Suzanne Geist in the final battle to decide who will be Lincoln's next mayor.

Those two candidates got the vast majority of early votes, with Republican Stan Parker a distant third.

Gaylor Baird had a huge lead, with 13,572 votes, to 6,772 for Geist in the first reporting of election results on Tuesday evening. Parker had 2,898.

More than 23,000 early votes were cast, which appears to be the most ever for a city primary election.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said Monday that he expected more early ballots this year than votes cast in person, which would be the reversal of recent trends that typically involve about 60% of people voting in person and 40% voting by early ballot.

Wiltgen also predicted a 35% turnout, which would be higher than normal. Turnout in the 2019 city primary -- the last time there was a mayoral race -- was about 31%. In 2015, it was less than 24%, and in 2011, it was 13.7%.

In early results from other contested races, Bailey Feit and Tom Duden were leading in City Council District 2, while Wayne Reinwald and Brodey Weber were the top early vote-getters in District 4. Both of those district races did not feature an incumbent.

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority, where four of the five candidates will advance, Chris Stokes was the top vote-getter, followed by Vanessa Emlich, Chris Hove and Nathan Janulewicz. Sammy Lucci was in fifth place and was in line to be eliminated.

In the two other City Council races and in all three Board of Education races, all candidates will advance to the general election.

Live results: Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 13,572 Suzanne Geist Republican 6,772 Stan Parker Republican 2,898 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 2,129 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 2,920 2 Tom Duden Republican 2,332 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 2,819 2 Thein Chu Democrat 817 2 Peter Katt Republican 1,823 3 Elina Newman NP 1,729 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 3,293 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 752 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 796 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 942 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 1,026 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 9,355 Chris Hove Republican 7,756 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 5,664 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 8,331 Sammy Luci Republican 3,184 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 2,266 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 1,631 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 1,342 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 686 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 2,620 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 1,029