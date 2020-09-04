 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early ballot applications mailed to registered voters
View Comments
editor's pick

Early ballot applications mailed to registered voters

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2020

Registered voters in the state have or will soon receive their early ballot applications, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Evnen announced in a news release that early ballot applications are being mailed to registered voters, and first ballots will be mailed out Sept. 28. Voters have until Oct. 23 to request an early ballot.

“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” Evnen said. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”

Supreme Court receives casino gambling initiative arguments

Mailed-in ballots can be tracked on the Secretary of State website once they are mailed. The U.S. Postal Service is recommending voters return their early ballots by Oct. 27.

The polls will be open Nov. 3 for voters that want to vote in-person. For information regarding early voting and/or tracking your mail-in ballot, visit the Secretary of State website https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting.

Don Walton: Huge voter turnout looms along with violence in the streets
Lancaster County sheriff challenges medical marijuana ballot proposal
Ricketts mulls extra unemployment benefits, slams medical marijuana proposal
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News