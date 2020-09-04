Early ballot applications mailed to registered voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registered voters in the state have or will soon receive their early ballot applications, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Evnen announced in a news release that early ballot applications are being mailed to registered voters, and first ballots will be mailed out Sept. 28. Voters have until Oct. 23 to request an early ballot.

“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” Evnen said. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”

Mailed-in ballots can be tracked on the Secretary of State website once they are mailed. The U.S. Postal Service is recommending voters return their early ballots by Oct. 27.

The polls will be open Nov. 3 for voters that want to vote in-person. For information regarding early voting and/or tracking your mail-in ballot, visit the Secretary of State website https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting.