Tom Duden got into police work because his dad suggested he check things out in Norfolk, where a friend’s son worked at the police department.

That turned into a 26-year law enforcement career, nearly 15 years of teaching criminal justice and now a private investigator business.

Today, Duden is running for City Council to represent southeast Lincoln’s District 2 because Lancaster County Republican Party officials said they were looking for people to run.

He'd dabbled in politics, becoming a neighborhood precinct captain for the Republican Party, signing up to be a delegate, attending Lancaster County Republican Party meetings.

Initially, he said he considered running for Lincoln Board of Education, given that he’d been teaching for years.

“Then some of the people from headquarters got a hold of me and said, 'Tom, we think you’re in the wrong race.'”

He said no to a run for City Council initially because he didn’t want to run against incumbent Richard Meginnis, whose family he knows. When Meginnis announced he wasn’t running, Duden was in.

“My ideals and what have you just followed right down the Republican Party's platform,” he said. “I didn't have any problem with agreeing to everything that they believed in. And I've been a Republican my entire life ever since I was able to vote at age 18.”

He will square off in Tuesday's general election against educator Bailey Feit, who he finished ahead of in a four-person race in April's primary.

Duden, 69, the oldest of five, dabbled in construction and manufacturing jobs after graduating from Lincoln Pius X High School, and took a couple of courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but he wasn’t thrilled with any of it. So he took his dad’s advice and drove north.

He visited the police department, checked out the community college and by the time he got home that night he’d landed a part-time job as an animal control officer, had signed up for the college’s criminal justice program and had found a roommate.

While going to school and working as an animal control officer in Norfolk, he learned to be a police dispatcher, did ride-alongs with officers and fell in love with the work.

After he’d graduated, he landed a job with the Lincoln Police Department, where he spent 10 years on the night shift, became a field training officer and was active with the police union.

He spent years on the union's executive board and as vice president, roles that put him in charge of the union’s charities, most notably its Santa Cop program.

He was part of the department’s bike patrol when he fell and hurt his back, which led to surgery and his decision to retire in 2015.

He took a job with a software development company called Data Design Corp. as human resources and facilities manager, and got his undergraduate and a master’s degree from Doane University.

He’s been teaching criminal justice courses at Doane University since 2009, and began teaching at Lincoln Public Schools Career Academy in 2021.

When he was laid off from the software company after it was sold, he began doing private investigation work.

Duden said his experience as a police officer would serve him well on the City Council, including his work with the union, and as a human resources manager, which has made him familiar with labor laws and regulations.

He’s critical of police department leadership and — like mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist — stresses the department doesn’t have as many officers on the streets as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has authorized.

“The Lincoln Police Department is an absolute mess right now,” he said. “How do you add police officers when people are quitting?”

As a council member, he said, he’d point out issues with the department.

“I’m gonna make those things known to the public,” he said. “If I’m the lone ranger there (on the council) and I’m outnumbered and out-voted, I’ll have to put up with that. But I can still be a voice.”

Other priorities include reducing regulations on builders to help lower housing costs and investing in improving roads. He said he would convene stakeholder groups to decide which roads the city should focus on.