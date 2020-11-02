Do you have questions about Election Day? We have answers

Election Day has arrived and more than 40% of registered Nebraska voters planned to cast their ballots early, but for those who didn't, or those who still need to submit those ballots, here are some answers to questions you may have.
When are the polls open?
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST)
How is voting different during a pandemic?
Polling sites will work to allow social distancing and will have hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and disinfectant spray. You also get to keep the pen you use to sign in and mark your ballot.
How do I know where to vote?
Go to the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup site at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. Or call your county clerk/election commissioner's office.
What if I didn't update my voter registration?
If you have moved within your county or changed your name, but have not updated your voter registration, you can still vote. You will need to go to your new precinct and obtain a provisional ballot. That ballot will be sealed and counted once it is confirmed that no other ballots have been cast for you.
Do I need a voting card to vote?
No, the card is for information only and does not need to be presented to election officials to vote.
Are polling places handicap-accessible?
Yes. You can ask for your ballot to be brought to your car if it is difficult for you to get into the polling place.
Can someone pick up a ballot on my behalf?
If you are unable to go to the polls, another person can pick up an early-voting ballot on your behalf until 7 p.m. at the county election office. It must be returned by 8 p.m.
What if I haven't yet returned my early-voting ballot?
Early-voting ballots can be delivered to the Lancaster County Election Commission Office drop box, 601 N. 46th St. The ballot drop boxes available earlier inside all Lincoln City Libraries branches as well as Hickman and Waverly city offices are not available Tuesday. Because ballots must be received by 8 p.m., don't drop them in the mail. You cannot return your ballot to your polling place.
Can someone else drop off my ballot?
Yes, someone else can drop off your ballot at the Election Commission Office, but it is recommended that you choose a close friend or family member. Campaign workers cannot drop off ballots.
Can I vote in person at the Election Commission Office?
Not Tuesday. Go to your polling place.
What if I asked for an early ballot, but didn't receive one?
If you happen to lose a ballot, ruin it or have not received your early ballot by Election Day, you can still vote with a provisional ballot at your polling place.
How do I know for sure my early-voting ballot was accepted?
Check the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup website to track the status of your ballot, including when your ballot was sent, returned and its status. If there is a problem with your ballot, contact the Election Commission Office.
Is it too late to register to vote?
Yes.
What's against the rules?
* Campaigning or handing out political literature within 200 feet of a polling place. Campaign signs can be on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the private property is not a polling place.
* Wearing political buttons, stickers and T-shirts are not allowed in polling places.
* No concealed weapons, even with a concealed carry permit.
If there is a concern, report it to the polling manager.
How can I get more information about what's on the ballot and election results?
The Journal Star Voter's Guide and earlier campaign and election stories are available at go.JournalStar.com/election. Coverage will continue on the Journal Star's website through and beyond Election Day.
What if I have questions not answered here?
Lancaster County residents who have questions should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission Office at 402-441-7311. The Secretary of State's office is at 402-471-2555 or 888-727-0007.
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.
Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
Nebraska voters will determine whether to allow casino gambling to enter the state when they consider a three-pronged initiative on the genera…
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.
Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…
Southeast Community College is led by an 11-member board of governors that meets on the third Tuesday of every month.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass …
Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.
The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.
Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out o…
