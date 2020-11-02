Do you have questions about Election Day? We have answers

Do I need a voting card to vote?

No, the card is for information only and does not need to be presented to election officials to vote.

Are polling places handicap-accessible?

Yes. You can ask for your ballot to be brought to your car if it is difficult for you to get into the polling place.

Can someone pick up a ballot on my behalf?

If you are unable to go to the polls, another person can pick up an early-voting ballot on your behalf until 7 p.m. at the county election office. It must be returned by 8 p.m.

What if I haven't yet returned my early-voting ballot?

Early-voting ballots can be delivered to the Lancaster County Election Commission Office drop box, 601 N. 46th St. The ballot drop boxes available earlier inside all Lincoln City Libraries branches as well as Hickman and Waverly city offices are not available Tuesday. Because ballots must be received by 8 p.m., don't drop them in the mail. You cannot return your ballot to your polling place.

Can someone else drop off my ballot?