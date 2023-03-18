Age: 51

Occupation: President, Flagstone Peak Logistics Inc.; partner, Gannet Peak Investments; business intermediary, Transworld Business Advisors of Lincoln; retired Nebraska State Trooper

Political party: Republican

Address: 2620 Devoe Drive

Why are you running for the Lincoln Board of Education?

After years of sending our children through LPS, Tricia and I have chosen to pursue a private education for our youngest child. To say this saddens us is putting it lightly. I want to be part of a solution that better supports teachers and improves academic and social outcomes for our children. I see this as an opportunity to identify and improve inefficient processes that have increased the LPS total expenditures 70% over the last 10 years.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I’ve had children attending public school for the last 15 years. I have an extensive range of public and private sector experience, retiring from the military, Nebraska State Patrol, and now as a business owner. My experiences involved leading people and making hard decisions. I’ve managed large-scale building projects, developed and deployed statewide technology, and taken on organizational development tasks. My strength through education and experience squarely fits into the two core functions of the board, finance and facilities.

What would be your priorities if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education and why?

One area I’d like to work on is improving safety in our schools by building on the relationships and processes we have to identify and manage potential threats before they result in violence. I’m particularly interested to work with our current staff on physical and cyber security shortcomings. I will also prioritize the services we provide to our special education students. Our inability to meet obligations to educate students needs immediate attention.

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of creating a new five-year strategic plan. What long-term goals for the district would you like to see included in this plan?

The root cause of many of our problems today is class size. Reducing the class size allows teachers to tailor instruction based on class needs. Smaller class size improves a teacher’s work environment and reduces stress, which will result in retaining more teachers. Along with this is a goal to create incentives for teachers who take on difficult or priority positions. Additionally, incentivizing substitute teachers to fill additional days will help to protect teacher planning time.

Workforce shortages have hit schools hard in a number of positions, including teachers, paras and bus drivers. What should the board do to recruit and retain employees to ensure schools are properly staffed?

I’ve really hit on this issue in the last few responses: reducing class size, protecting planning time, and incentivizing teachers in priority positions. An additional effort for teachers is to offload unnecessary non-instructional tasks. Through a total quality management process, we can identify and improve processes throughout the district that don’t provide value or are duplicative. This frees up resources to take on tasks of value. I support an emerging effort to grow teachers from within.

The pandemic had many impacts on student and staff mental health. Teachers are burned out. Behavioral issues among students have increased. What steps should LPS take or continue to take to address this crisis in mental health?

Let me first say that this is a consequence of the decision to close our schools. We need to focus on behavioral intervention in our schools with an emphasis at the elementary level. The district needs to hire additional behavioral technicians, counselors and social workers to advise teachers and work with children using trauma-informed practices. The substitute teacher pool needs to be increased or incentivized to reduce a teacher’s class coverage time and protect planning periods.

Students’ reading and math skills declined during the pandemic according to state test results. The validity of those results, however, have come under question for not adequately gauging academic progress. What should LPS do to assess students’ academic progress and subsequently help catch up students who do fall behind?

Again, this is a consequence of the decision to close our schools. My youngest son was developing his verbal communication skills during this period. Speech was not modeled so he developed several deficiencies. The district wasn’t helpful and couldn’t provide timely support, so we paid for our own speech therapy. We need to invigorate early academic intervention and provide for more student learning opportunities. Summer school offering should be increased over the next several years until we close the gap.

At the end of the day, why should voters choose you?

I believe that I bring competency in organizational development, total quality management and finance at a time when they are most needed. I have a blue-collar mentality that gets me to work. My servant leadership style has been built through two decades of actually leading people. I meet people where they’re at to find solutions. I’m a current LPS parent that’s been involved with my schools for the last 15 years.