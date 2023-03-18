Age: 53

Occupation: Chief medical officer, OneHealth Nebraska ACO; president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln

Political party: Nonpartisan

Address: 5100 Valley Road

Website: None

Why are you running for the Lincoln Board of Education?

The first reason is a desire to give back to LPS in return for the great education my three daughters received at Eastridge, Lefler and Southeast. The second is that my skills from my day jobs, including improving health and data evaluation, can help in improving how LPS serves its students. These skills were very helpful during the pandemic and will be helpful as we evaluate the delivery of education to improve learning and lower LPS health care costs.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

Prior to being elected to the Lincoln Board of Education, I had spent more than 15 years volunteering or working with Lincoln Public Schools including:

* Eastridge Parent Committees – Wellness, Science Fair

* Outside data evaluator for LPS US Department of Education Physical Education Program Grant

* Superintendent Selection Committee (selected Dr. Steve Joel)

* LPS High School Task Force

* Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Task Force

What would be your priorities if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education and why?

My first priority is lowering health care costs, which is the only significant area we can lower costs and divert those savings to increasing teacher salaries or lowering property taxes. The second is improving how we evaluate our students. The current testing system required by the Nebraska Department of Education does not help us in providing accountability or improving instruction. The third priority is working to improve the heath of students, including their mental health.

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of creating a new five-year strategic plan. What long-term goals for the district would you like to see included in this plan?

I am on the LPS strategic planning committee and the long-term goals I am advocating for include the three priorities mentioned earlier - lowering LPS health care costs so we can use those savings to increase teacher salaries and lower property taxes; improving how we do evaluations at LPS; and improving the health of our students, including their mental health.

Workforce shortages have hit schools hard in a number of positions, including teachers, paras and bus drivers. What should the board do to recruit and retain employees to ensure schools are properly staffed?

The first is maintaining a good working environment. Although maintaining our workforce has been a challenge, it has not been as severe for LPS as in neighboring school districts. LPS has a great mission of serving all students and a strong reputation. We can improve on that by giving our teachers more autonomy and room to grow. If we lower our health care costs, we can also use those savings to increase pay, which will also help our recruiting.

The pandemic had many impacts on student and staff mental health. Teachers are burned out. Behavioral issues among students have increased. What steps should LPS take or continue to take to address this crisis in mental health?

LPS has been working to address this by adding more counseling staff and social workers. Approaches to suicide prevention and response are also being updated. Suicide rates have been increasing for 10 years, with the leading explanation being the effects of social media. Some also think another factor is the lack of hope created by teenagers seeing the bad behavior of adults and political leaders. Schools are part of the solution, but parents and society need to do their part.

Students’ reading and math skills declined during the pandemic according to state test results. The validity of those results, however, have come under question for not adequately gauging academic progress. What should LPS do to assess students’ academic progress and subsequently help catch up students who do fall behind?

Although LPS lost some ground on math and reading scores, the good news is our test results show we lost less then many across the US. The state testing approach is fundamentally flawed and one of my board priorities is moving to a more effective method of assessing progress such as within school year MAP testing that gives teachers and parents more timely and direct feedback for how students are progressing.

At the end of the day, why should voters choose you?

I have almost 20 years' experience at LPS serving on multiple district committees and the last four years on the board. I helped pass a successful school bond and then helped the district navigate through the worst pandemic in a century. We brought our kids back to in-person school in August 2020 before many schools across the country did, and in a safe way that minimized the spread of COVID in our community, saved lives and minimized learning loss.