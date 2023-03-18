Age: 64

Occupation: Retired

Political party: Republican

Address: 801 O St., Suite. 230

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

I am running for three main reasons. As I’ve walked the district listening to voters, they’re telling me they want better public safety, they want city government to be more responsive to the citizens, and they want improved streets and roads. Those will be my priorities on the City Council.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I worked in sales most of my adult life and to be successful in that area you have to listen to your customers and be responsive to their wants and needs. I see serving on the City Council to be very much like that: serving the citizens and meeting their needs.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

Public safety, making city hall more responsive to the citizens and improving our streets and roads. We need more police officers to improve case-closure rates to keep criminals off of our streets making our community safer for everyone. People I’ve listened to tell me they want the city to be more responsive to their concerns. We need to keep potholes fixed, but also improve our streets to relieve congestion and meet the needs of a growing community.

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

Having been a business owner gives me a different perspective than some, and my background in sales has given me a “servant mentality” to serve the citizens of the city and be responsive to their needs and concerns.

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

I don’t know if the city needs a special ordinance creating another special class of citizen over what we already have. I do think it should be put to a vote of the citizens and let the people decide the issue.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

The city should have allowed the group formed to have input on the new regulations to do their own study so the city could have made a more informed decision. The new regulations will take more land out of development and make improving current buildings and new development even more expensive at a time when we’re trying to reduce the cost of affordable housing and building expenses.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

By streamlining the regulatory approval process and even reducing some regulations we currently have in place. Regulations are a significant portion of the cost of a new house. If we could reduce those, it would help greatly.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

We all want to maintain a clean environment regarding our air, water and soil. But as with the floodplain regulations, they need to be reasonable and have regulations that are more friendly to the public and our builders. I would need to know more about the specific environmental concerns over these proposals before making an informed decision on this issue.