Age: 41

Occupation: Credentialing specialist, Medical Solutions

Political party: Democrat

Address: 2029 Booth Circle

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

I am running for City Council because I believe Lincoln has great unrealized potential. We are a diverse and unique city. I want to create positive change for Lincolnites by having difficult conversations about how we can grow our city.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I come from a working family. I am a small independent business owner. I have the experience of living paycheck to paycheck. I understand the struggles of folks working 40 hours a week and not being able to afford increasing gas and utility bills. I have knocked on more than a thousand doors in the lasts two months. Working families and those on fixed incomes are worried about how they are going to afford their medication or feed their kids.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

My priorities are to lower taxes by incentivizing new industry in the city. I will expand on ordinances that create entrepreneurial opportunities for small business, cost savings, good-paying jobs and lower taxes. I will work to fund roads and infrastructure improvements, support economic development and local food production, as well as support first responders through professional partnerships with those trained in mental health and drug counseling.

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

I have had the unique experience of putting my heart and soul into opening a yoga studio in 2019 that closed its doors due to COVID ordinances. While many small businesses flourished, many went under. I want to create an environment where our diverse town supports small businesses and working families.

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

I do believe Lincoln should expand protections for veterans, active duty military and LGBTQ+. I would support an ordinance that is well-researched. Everyone wants to expand protections for veterans and active duty military. Expanding protections for LGBTQ+ is a divisive issue. This means there will be a campaign by big-money interests to stop such an ordinance. Attacks against the LGBTQ+ community will cause unnecessary hardships. Lincoln must have funding in place to protect this vulnerable community.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

I believe Lincoln should be prepared for any type of emergency. It is important to make sure residents are protected from increased flood risk It is equally important to mitigate the cost on developers building near the floodplain. I think that more study is necessary. We should work with city departments to provide a map of new potential floodplains, structural improvement costs and economic development impacts.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

I believe it should be Lincoln’s dream that everyone owns a home by transitioning residents to homeowners. Lincoln needs to cut some of the red tape for building developers and expand on ordinances that incentivize union labor to promote small business. I would encourage programming that creates opportunities for residents to find and maintain affordable housing. Energy efficient equipment and the use of renewable energy saves working families money and creates skilled, good-paying jobs.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

Protecting Lincoln’s green spaces has a positive impact on citizen’s health and wellbeing. Biodiversity plays an important role in negating environmental threats to our community. We must balance community development with community consensus. Expanding the use of buffer zones, as outlined in Lincoln’s Comprehensive Plan, will provide protection to our biologically diverse areas. It is important that every person has a seat at the table. This will prove that Lincoln is a place everyone can call home.