Age: 25

Occupation: Vice president of Client Relations at MidAmerica Casing Supply and law student

Political party: Democrat

Address: 5245 N.W. 12th St. Apt. 400

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

I am running for the Lincoln City Council because I care about our district and believe my neighbors deserve an advocate for them in city hall. As a lifelong resident of northwest Lincoln and as a young person I felt like it was time to step up to serve. Our city cannot continue to kick the can down the road on some of the most important issues we are facing.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

From my service on a nonprofit board of directors to belonging to my neighborhood association, I know I have the skillset to be an effective member of the City Council. I have balanced budgets, brought people with different points of view together and rolled up my sleeves to make Lincoln a better place to live. My experience of community service coupled with my legal education has led me to believe that I am the best person for this job.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

Improving roads in north Lincoln would be my top priority if I am lucky enough to serve on the City Council. Far too often, it feels like everything north of O Street is an afterthought and I plan to change that. My other priorities, if elected, would be supporting our first responders as well as implementing policies that will help attract and retain young people to live here in Lincoln so they can start their families and careers here.

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

I am the only lifelong resident of this district. As the only candidate in this race who was raised here, educated here, and works here - I believe that I am uniquely qualified to be our voice in City Hall. If I am elected, I would be serving my lifelong friends, family and neighbors and that means no one would fight harder for this area than myself.

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

I unequivocally support our veterans and the LGBTQ+ community, and part of supporting these communities means listening. We as a city must oppose any and all forms of discrimination. Still, we need to be prepared for the fight. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has historically supported anti-discrimination policies. This is not just a social issue, it’s an economic issue. We need this to continue to grow our community and attract and retain the most qualified workforce we can.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

I believe the No. 1 responsibility of the government, from fire and police protection to extreme weather events is helping people. That's exactly what these updates did. I think we need to look at a mutlifaceted approach toward water, dealing with not only flooding, but our water supply in general and during droughts to continue to protect the citizens of Lincoln.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

Affordable housing is difficult because what is affordable to one person may not be to the next. I support the city’s Affordable Action Housing Plan and think we need to continue to execute that plan that experts developed. I think we need to look at other factors that deal with affordable housing, including supporting businesses that create good-paying jobs so hard-working Lincolnites can improve their financial well-being.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

I believe that we need to be mindful of environmental concerns while also being respectful of property rights. To be environmentally and financially friendly, we need to take a collaborative approach and reject the idea of a one-size fit all strategy for our growing city. We may not agree every time on every single issue, but if I serve on the City Council, I will always tell you exactly where I stand while listening to your perspective.