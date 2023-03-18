Age: 60

Occupation: Virtual learning coordinator, University of Nebraska State Museum of Natural History (Morrill Hall)

Political party: Democrat

Address: 1400 N. 37th St.

Website: None

Why are you running for the Lincoln Board of Education?

I am running for my third term because there is important work that is needed to be continued, completed, and started – and that all this work requires stable leadership. I am now a seasoned parent leader with a vision of a school system that will continue to be academically strong, serve the well-being of all the students and staff, that will be more deeply rooted in equity, and will serve our community for a long time into the future.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I am an LPS parent. This is what motivated me to first run eight years ago. I have served on the board for two terms. I have helped pass a bond, build schools, draft a strategic plan, draft an education equity plan, hire a superintendent, and steer our district through an international pandemic. I know the needs of our district, the intricacies of our budget, and possess the ability to continue being a calm, rational, productive member of the board.

What would be your priorities if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education and why?

The board has three jobs – create a yearly budget, set policy and evaluate the superintendent. I will prioritize that we:

* Allocate our resources for high classroom impact;

* Commit to all students that they will be provided the tools they need to prepare them to enter the world as productive community members;

* Have high expectations of and generous support for all who are on the LPS team.

We must also operate with respect for each other and the community we serve.

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of creating a new five-year strategic plan. What long-term goals for the district would you like to see included in this plan?

The overall goals of the LPS Strategic Plan must rise from the community. In the creation of this plan we need to allow a significant process for that to happen. My own vision includes further institutionalizing our educational equality work so that all may rise in our classrooms; consider facilities maintenance that includes consideration of our changing climate; and strengthen our focus and academic offerings to better provide for all our scholars.

Workforce shortages have hit schools hard in a number of positions, including teachers, paras and bus drivers. What should the board do to recruit and retain employees to ensure schools are properly staffed?

We must first be known as a fair and equitable place of employment. I will support efforts that include:

* Increasing wages as we are able, especially within those positions that have facetime with our children;

* Offering the best health and retirement plans possible;

* And furthering initiatives that invest in the staff we have – we cannot overlook our experienced staff while looking for the next generation of dedicated teachers and employees.

The pandemic had many impacts on student and staff mental health. Teachers are burned out. Behavioral issues among students have increased. What steps should LPS take or continue to take to address this crisis in mental health?

Throughout the pandemic it took great effort to keep our schools open and students learning. We always ask - what more can we do? We currently have school psychologists and social workers assigned to every building. Funding could expand that frontline response. We must strengthen and increase our strong behavior programs, family outreach programs, feeding our students, getting our students to move and considering teacher plan days. All of this will help our focus be on whole-child learning.

Students’ reading and math skills declined during the pandemic according to state test results. The validity of those results, however, have come under question for not adequately gauging academic progress. What should LPS do to assess students’ academic progress and subsequently help catch up students who do fall behind?

LPS has a culture of whole student assessment and response. Academic progress is one part of this. We use MAP testing, a snapshot of where your child is in their learning, enabling teachers to best teach them what they need, almost daily. Team teaching occurs at every level. Classroom work assessments are done at every level. An increase in intervention time and summer school is a plus. We even knock on doors. Eye on the prize – students prepared for life.

At the end of the day, why should voters choose you?

I am an LPS mom. I want the best for my kid. I want the best for yours. I know the work needed, I am experienced and I always have ideas. It can be a hard yet truly fulfilling volunteer job. Knowing that, I am motivated for the next four years to do my best for us all.