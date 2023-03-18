Age: 32 on March 20

Occupation: Billing at CHI Health

Political party: Republican

Address: 3218 Merrill St.

Website: None

Why are you running for the Lincoln Board of Education?

I am running for LPS school board in hopes to make a positive change, a difference and an impact in the community and to improve the education system we are currently giving to the students.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I honestly do not have any political experience. I do have experience in being a mom.

What would be your priorities if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education and why?

My main priority is to know what our children are being taught, without interference from political agendas from any political party. This is important because children are sent to school and trusted to be left with people who are supposed to not only have the best interest of the child in mind, but to listen to what the parents want and expect from the teachers. The schools also have an obligation to be honest about what is being taught in classrooms.

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of creating a new five-year strategic plan. What long-term goals for the district would you like to see included in this plan?

Money/budgets and how it is being spent. And being specific. It is not enough to say “we have such and such amount of money and we will use it for this.” Parents want to know specifically where the money will go for the school that their student attends. Most people are not going to care much about schools they are not affiliated with.

Workforce shortages have hit schools hard in a number of positions, including teachers, paras and bus drivers. What should the board do to recruit and retain employees to ensure schools are properly staffed?

No response provided.

The pandemic had many impacts on student and staff mental health. Teachers are burned out. Behavioral issues among students have increased. What steps should LPS take or continue to take to address this crisis in mental health?

This would be good teaming with parents. Parents making sure their child behaves in the home environment will also reflect how they behave in school. Knowing each child’s strength and playing off their strengths can help the child’s self-esteem. Also, making sure the child is involved in activities that can help their mental health (karate, sports, art, music).

Students’ reading and math skills declined during the pandemic according to state test results. The validity of those results, however, have come under question for not adequately gauging academic progress. What should LPS do to assess students’ academic progress and subsequently help catch up students who do fall behind?

First, they should make sure everything is OK in the home. Sometimes there are underlying issues unrelated to school. Secondly, provide and offer extra help. Any resource or chance for extra homework practice (even if it is not for extra credit). Parent’s involvement also will need to come into play when doing extra work at home. And absolutely no teaching through Zoom. That is the worst idea and no benefits have come from it from an academic standpoint.

At the end of the day, why should voters choose you?

I believe voters should choose me because I can relate to parents in today’s society. I am not out of touch with reality and I have a deep desire to help schools so we can have an academically successful community. I am also willing to listen to what the community truly wants for their children, and not what is in the best interest of the school board's personal and political agenda.