Age: 39

Occupation: Educator, pharmacy technician, small business owner

Political party: Nonpartisan

Address: 5610 Hunts Drive

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

I have been involved in various service industries, from education to health care. I am running for office because I see it as an opportunity to serve this community in another way. I have a unique outlook on policies, procedures and government due to my life experiences. I am also taking every opportunity that America offers to be involved. My goal is to ensure that people’s rights are protected, they are heard and they are active participants in decision-making.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I have a unique perspective and life experiences that most do not have. As an immigrant/refugee and a genocide survivor who started from the bottom and took every opportunity to do better for herself and her family, I have been taught to think critically and evaluate the “what-ifs.” As a result, I never make a decision without looking at all sides of the issue. I am also a voice for first-generation immigrants and refugees who do not have representation on the council today.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

My priority will be understanding the budget as decisions will require such understanding; addressing the mental health crisis; and working with small businesses on economic recovery. I want to gather feedback and develop action-based solutions. I will aim to protect the citizens’ constitutional rights, ensuring that meetings are run to allow maximum community participation and holding town halls in my district where everyone’s diverse opinions are welcome.

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

I have a life story and experiences unlike anyone else on the council. I lived in a country where rights did not exist. I have a diverse education, health care, and small business ownership background. I do not say, “I do not know!” Instead, I say, “Let me find out.”

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

I want to ensure that people’s constitutional rights are protected, that federal laws already in place are followed (Title IX), and that people’s sense of safety and security is not threatened. This is not a decision that the council makes by itself. Respectful conversations about such policy need to be had among people, and all efforts must be made to ensure that entities are not blindsided by policy efforts.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

I do not support the recently passed updates because some constituents were excluded from the decision-making process. Government should work with and for the people. People deserve the opportunity to be as engaged as they want to be in the process. Regarding other efforts the city should take, I would encourage the city to go back and revisit the updates and include the constituents it excluded to get their input.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

What is Omaha doing to make its housing market more affordable? Why does a house in Lincoln cost $30,000 to $50,000 more? We need to remove as much red tape as possible because it drives up the cost of housing. We need housing in all parts of town at various price points because home ownership is a goal for most people. We need to encourage positive incentives for first-time homebuyers and discounts for various energy-saving options people install.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

I would encourage exploring and rehabilitating other areas of the city, areas where buildings have been vacant for months if not years. Growth does not have to only occur outwards; it can also occur within. This question would be perfect for community discussion.