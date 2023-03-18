Age: 30

Occupation: Math and science teacher

Political party: Democrat

Address: 8001 South St.

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

My experiences as an educator and lifelong student fuels my desire to become a voice for others in my community, to become a servant of the people, which is not a job that all are capable or have resolved to do. While I am not certain about my full abilities, this experience is meant to help me discern my vocation further.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I believe I have the right to run for City Council as a registered voter and resident of Lincoln; everyone does. There are wonderful candidates who have stepped up, and I can see that we all have the same drive and passion for our city’s development. Regarding specific experiences, I hope my vitae as an educator and community advocate speaks for my credentials as a potential leader.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

Education is the foundation of my campaign. It is my priority to educate the public about current matters affecting the city and state abroad. I recognize that changing opinions is hard, and a vast majority of humans struggle with altering their beliefs as it is an admission of being wrong to an extent, a negative feeling that we all avoid. This plays into the value of science and statistically-backed solutions to our most pressing concerns. Educated people make educated decisions.

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

I cannot definitively say what differentiates me, but I do know that I am a community representative willing and hoping to learn more about what issues our city’s residents are concerned about. Perhaps they aren’t issues at all, and I seek to have as many conversations as I can to educate and be educated on these matters. I acknowledge that I have flaws and will make mistakes, but am confident that our understanding of each other will mitigate that weight.

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

I believe that the ordinance was unintentionally misleading and should be rewritten and executed in a way that benefits all parties without infringing or suppressing rights of individuals. As we move towards becoming a more welcoming and equitable city, we need to recognize that some items are not black and white, and improvement often comes with small changes rather than tackling gender dualism. Ultimately, I absolutely believe in protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

I support these regulations as long as they are rooted in scientifically backed research. I am not an expert on floodplain regulations, but I acknowledge the immediate and adverse effects of flooding on our city. I suspect these regulations would promote infrastructure in levees and drainage systems but hope that further education in preparing the public for flooding disasters is included. Regardless, funding will be required, and the city should address its fiduciary responsibilities.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

The city should lower property taxes, whether by reallocating funds or funding programs to support lower-income residents. I am also not an expert on this matter, but data-driven solutions are also an answer here, especially in the realm of economics.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

It is important to differentiate our goals as a city. There are environmental goals and goals for growth and development. While I was against the zoning changes of Wilderness Park, I also recognize the benefits of new development. The beauty of green space and our parks should not be taking a backseat, but environmental improvements can definitely happen beyond our valuable city space. There are also many parks in Lincoln that are currently being neglected and their preservation should be addressed.