Age: 56

Occupation: Environmental consulting, business owner

Political party: Democrat

Address: 2705 S. 24th St.

Why are you running for the Lincoln Board of Education?

I want to ensure that all students, teachers, and parents have the resources needed for a world class education in Lincoln.

I want to continue expanding our focus programs to provide real-life experiences for students, which is a great tool for workforce development.

I strongly believe that we must create an environment in schools that fosters enthusiasm for learning and do everything possible to boost students’ engagement in learning because we know that engaged students have higher achievement.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

This would not be my first experience with LPS. Our older daughter graduated from LPS and our younger one is a freshmen at LPS. I have served on the board of the LPS Foundation for six years, including as chair. I currently serve on Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Board and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's Air Pollution Control Advisory Board. I was involved with the process of creation of The Career Academy. I will apply my experience for students’ success.

What would be your priorities if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education and why?

My priorities would be to identify what can be done to have maximum positive impact in classrooms for our students and teachers. The governor has stated his emphasis on education of kids and there are several legislative bills (such as LB583 and LB681) proposed to implement his initiative. The devil is always in the details and thus I will watch the progress on the bills closely because they will have a big impact on education, including school funding.

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of creating a new five-year strategic plan. What long-term goals for the district would you like to see included in this plan?

I would like to see the following: Expansion of focus programs; addressing staffing shortages; providing emotional and mental health support; creating enthusiasm for learning; ensuring safety in schools; providing adequate uninterrupted plan time for teachers; ensuring that the teachers are heard, supported, feel valued and made part of the decision-making process; class sizes remain small; workloads are not constantly increasing; a system where the board gets input from a variety of teachers at different levels and administrators to find solutions.

Workforce shortages have hit schools hard in a number of positions, including teachers, paras and bus drivers. What should the board do to recruit and retain employees to ensure schools are properly staffed?

Ensure that we are giving competitive compensation packages; teachers are supported, valued, made part of decision-making process, and their workload managed so they can focus on instruction. Need to have a robust system in place dedicated to support new teachers, especially in Title 1 schools. There are already coaches, but they are pulled in different directions and thus are not able to coach teachers effectively. Finally, we should grow our own, i.e., encourage students to consider a career in education.

The pandemic had many impacts on student and staff mental health. Teachers are burned out. Behavioral issues among students have increased. What steps should LPS take or continue to take to address this crisis in mental health?

LPS has been adding mental health support in schools. We must add more social workers, psychologists and counselors to address the mental health and behavioral issues. We must address teacher workload and ensure appropriate class size because they aggravate the problem. We must have a robust training program for new teachers so they are well prepared. Evaluate if state standards can be reduced to provide relief to teachers about planning times and teaching content as far as subject expectations go.

Students’ reading and math skills declined during the pandemic according to state test results. The validity of those results, however, have come under question for not adequately gauging academic progress. What should LPS do to assess students’ academic progress and subsequently help catch up students who do fall behind?

LPS should continue to use nationally recognized assessments and rely on teachers’ assessment of student progress. This is another area where creating an environment in schools that fosters enthusiasm for learning will go a long way. We must do everything that we can to boost students’ engagement in their learning because we know that engaged students have higher achievement. Focus programs also provide real-life experiences on the subject matters and that increases the quality of education and comprehension of material.

At the end of the day, why should voters choose you?

I have the intellect, background and experience to critically analyze issues and make informed decisions in the best interest of students, teachers and families. I am a consensus builder and find ways to bring people together by finding middle ground without compromising the desired outcome. In my day job, I negotiate very complex issues between industry and agencies while satisfying both parties. I will be focused on creating policies that foster the best learning environment for all students and teachers.