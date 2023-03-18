Age: 64

Occupation: Developer

Political party: Republican

Address: 6400 Artisan Way

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

I am running for Lincoln City Council because I want to give back to a community that has provided opportunities for my family and me. My goal is to create prosperity for future generations while bringing much needed change to the culture in city hall. It is time that we focus on growing opportunities for everyone, not pushing political agendas.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

With nearly 30 years of experience as a local real estate attorney, I have been involved and worked on numerous city issues that matter to local small businesses. I have spent decades serving the public and working to improve our community.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

Investing in public safety and expanding housing will be my top priorities. I will work to ensure that law enforcement has the resources to be proactive rather than reactive and reverse the choices that have limited housing supplies to ensure everyone has access to affordable housing.

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

Active participation and a deep knowledge in vital city issues sets me apart from the other candidates. As a citizen, I have devoted time to floodplain regulatory changes, Water 2.0 deliberations, lowering taxes and LES integrated resource plan.

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

No, I am not convinced the Fairness Ordinance addressed the City of Lincoln’s problems. City leaders need to focus on the core issues that matter to voters: more and better paying jobs, policies that are friendly to small businesses, good roads, housing options, public safety and lower taxes and fees.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

I actively opposed the recent updates as it does not reflect a fair balance between risk, cost and other community values. The city should undertake all efforts to implement cost efficient strategies to reduce risk of flooding.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

The city can address housing affordability by reducing unnecessary regulatory costs, increasing the supply of land that can be developed and considering returning to the use of special assessments or other governmental finance for residential lot development.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

If the environmental concerns rise to a level that is detrimental to public interest, and the public believes those interests need to be protected, then we should do so. However, private property rights must always be balanced with environmental concerns.