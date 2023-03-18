Age: 34

Occupation: Homemaker, LPS substitute

Political party: Republican

Address: 1334 Rose St.

Why are you running for the Lincoln Board of Education?

I am running because our community deserves a choice. No one should win simply because they are unopposed. Competition makes us stronger and causes us to really think about what is best. My opponent is satisfied that our schools are safe and high quality. I think there is always room for improvement. Our students and teachers deserve a change.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

We have had foster students at LPS. While working as a substitute transportation para, nutrition services worker, paraeducator and teacher, I have been in most buildings and seen what is working and what is not. I have over a decade of experience in education both here and abroad, in public and private schools. I earned a certificate in leadership from my university. With my degree in intercultural studies, I am familiar with current topics like identity, social problems, anthropology etc.

What would be your priorities if elected to the Lincoln Board of Education and why?

* Safety

* Every day we have 100+ staff openings go unfilled. Let’s fill them with quality people

* Support and better pay for teachers to prevent burnout and attrition

* Transparency: in security incidents, building infrastructure, curriculum, test results and quality ratings

* Improving districtwide poor test scores (our high schoolers are less than 50% proficient in math and reading)

Lincoln Public Schools is in the process of creating a new five-year strategic plan. What long-term goals for the district would you like to see included in this plan?

I agree with the current goals pertaining to higher graduation rates, improved proficiency in math and reading, more career and trade courses, renovating some of our older buildings and providing more mental health services for students and staff.

Workforce shortages have hit schools hard in a number of positions, including teachers, paras and bus drivers. What should the board do to recruit and retain employees to ensure schools are properly staffed?

LPS could pay more. We could meet two goals by offering some sort of work-study program that would encourage teens to stay in school and graduate, while also giving them jobs as support staff like transportation paras, interpreters, janitors, etc.

The pandemic had many impacts on student and staff mental health. Teachers are burned out. Behavioral issues among students have increased. What steps should LPS take or continue to take to address this crisis in mental health?

More staff like behavior interventionists, paraeducators, therapists and resource officers could help teachers focus on teaching, but unfortunately we are already short-staffed and can’t fill the openings we already have. We could consider an alternative school calendar that has breaks spread out through the whole year. This might prove better for retention and refreshing and reenergizing of staff and students. We need to focus on the basics of education, like math and reading and avoid fights over controversial topics and agendas.

Students’ reading and math skills declined during the pandemic according to state test results. The validity of those results, however, have come under question for not adequately gauging academic progress. What should LPS do to assess students’ academic progress and subsequently help catch up students who do fall behind?

Everyone knows that tests aren't the only way to measure progress or ability. To improve proficiency, we can give students and parents more information about how they are doing. Many parents want to help their students do well in school but don’t know how. Letting students track their progress and rewarding excellence are options. We think we shouldn't reward kids for good grades, but in the adult world we do it all the time, it is called a paycheck!

At the end of the day, why should voters choose you?

Because I am not a rich business person who is only interested in their kids and their neighborhood school. I won’t play favorites. I have an insider perspective having been a substitute in almost every building in our district. I am not a career politician. I don’t have alliances or hidden agendas. I’m just a foster mom and substitute who cares about students and staff.