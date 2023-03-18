Age: 36

Occupation: Realtor

Political party: Republican

Address: 1330 Blue Spruce Drive

Why are you running for Lincoln City Council?

My wife and I chose Lincoln for our family because it has been a safe and affordable place full of opportunity. We know what Lincoln can be for us and other families. But lately our city has lost focus on maintaining our roads, public safety, and affordability. I believe that I can help us refocus on the priorities that led us to pick Lincoln as our home. Good roads, top-notch public safety and affordable living will be my priorities.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

As a realtor and small business owner I work with people who are trying to find a home nearly every day. I get to see firsthand how our city policies affect both affordability and the decisions potential residents make when choosing where they make home. I have also worked representing our homebuilders working with our governmental bodies to try and forge the best possible policies to grow Lincoln. These are unique experiences that will help me serve northeast Lincoln.

What would your top priorities as a council member be and why?

I want to focus on budget transparency and prioritizing:

1. Public safety

2. Quality well-maintained roads

3. Affordability

4. Growing business opportunities in northeast Lincoln

What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking office in your district?

My sole focus as a member of the Lincoln City Council will be to represent the citizens of northeast Lincoln. My opponent, the current representative for District 1 had not even completed his first term when he ran for a higher office. I will focus on the job at hand representing northeast Lincoln by prioritizing our needs – roads, public safety, affordability – and not any particular political agenda. I will work on what unites us, not what divides.

The City Council recently passed, then repealed, a Fairness Ordinance that broadly updated the city’s municipal code to expand protections in housing, employment and public accommodation to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as veterans and active military. Do you believe the city needs to expand those protections and would you support such an ordinance? Why or why not?

I did not support the previous ordinance. I support fair and equal treatment for all Lincoln residents.

The City Council recently passed updates to the city’s floodplain regulations. Do you support those updates? Why or why not? What other efforts should the city make to address a greater flood risk and why?

I do not support the updates. There is no need to pass restrictions that go beyond the well-studied FEMA standards. The updates are not in the best interest of Lincoln, our businesses, or our citizens. The new Lincoln standards put many current residences and businesses into the floodplain, costing them equity and forcing the owners to purchase flood insurance. They make Lincoln a less affordable place to live or do business. That bad legislation hurts our city.

How should the city best address housing affordability?

Affordable living in Lincoln is a top priority. As a city, we must ensure that our regulatory policies are not overly burdensome and work to promote the development of affordable homes throughout the city. The ability to own an affordable home has limited value if we do not have safe neighborhoods and the roads and infrastructure that will allow citizens to easily travel throughout our city. Being a realtor and experience working with homebuilders will help me as a councilmember.

There have been recent development proposals near Nine-Mile Prairie and Wilderness Park that have raised concerns about the negative environmental effects of those developments. How would you balance environmental concerns with growth demands of the city?

I am a conservationist at heart, love wildlife and am an active member of several conservation groups. I believe that we have great opportunities to protect and promote our natural resources and environments while at the same time working to responsibly grow our city. My experience as a realtor, working with homebuilders, and as a lover of nature will put me in a position to help create the balance we need when making tough decisions on growth and development.