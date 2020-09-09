Democrats may promote Black write-in Senate candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Democrats may be poised to encourage voters to support a Black write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate this November at a time when the national political spotlight shines on issues of racial injustice and separation.

State party leaders have scheduled a 2 p.m. event Thursday in Omaha to announce their support for a specific write-in candidate to oppose Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and Democratic nominee Chris Janicek.

The party abandoned Janicek after he sent a sexually charged text message to members of his campaign team and subsequently refused a demand from party leaders that he withdraw from the race.

Preston Love Jr., who was campaign manager for the Rev. Jesse Jackson's ground-breaking presidential bid and who has worked with other key Black political figures, including Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and Chicago Mayor Harold Washington, is one name on a short speculative list of Democratic write-in prospects.

Another name is Gladys Harrison, who finished third in last May's Democratic congressional primary contest in the 2nd District. Thursday's party event will be at Big Mama's Kitchen, a restaurant owned by Harrison.

Love, a community and political activist, teaches Black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played football for Coach Bob Devaney.

