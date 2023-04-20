Friday is the last day to register to vote for the May 2 general election in Lincoln.

Voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St. The online and postmark voter registration application deadlines have passed.

It is also the last day to request an early vote ballot, which must be done in writing.

The forms are available at lancaster.ne.gov/election and must be completed, signed and returned by 6 p.m. Friday. The form can be returned via email at EarlyVote@lancaster.ne.gov, fax at 402-441-6379, or dropping by it off at the office.

The office will be open extended hours on Friday until 6 p.m.

Questions? Call 402-441-7311.