Friday is the last day to register to vote for the May 2 general election in Lincoln.
Voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St. The online and postmark voter registration application deadlines have passed.
It is also the last day to request an early vote ballot, which must be done in writing.
The forms are available at lancaster.ne.gov/election and must be completed, signed and returned by 6 p.m. Friday. The form can be returned via email at EarlyVote@lancaster.ne.gov, fax at 402-441-6379, or dropping by it off at the office.
The office will be open extended hours on Friday until 6 p.m.
Questions? Call 402-441-7311.
2023 Lincoln City Primary Election Voter's Guide
We reached out to candidates before Lincoln's city election and asked them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, faces former state Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, in her run for a second term.
This year's city elections will put at least three new faces on the City Council, where the four seats which represent districts are on the ballot.
Because there are only two candidates in each district, all the Lincoln Board of Education candidates will advance from the April 4 primary to…
There are four candidates competing for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.