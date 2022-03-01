Danielle Conrad, Roy Christensen announce runs for Legislature at filing deadline

Former Sen. Danielle Conrad resigned Tuesday as executive director of ACLU of Nebraska and filed as a candidate to return to a seat in the Legislature.

Conrad served in the Legislature from 2007 to 2015, when she was term-limited out of office.

Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers earlier filed as a candidate in northeast Lincoln's District 46.

James Herrold is also a candidate for that seat.

When Tuesday's filing deadline passed, only two senators — Myron Dorn of Adams, who has Lincoln constituents in District 30, and Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who represents District 32 including parts of Lancaster County — will enter the 2022 election unopposed. The primary is May 10.

Former Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen filed earlier as a candidate for the Legislature, setting up a contest with City Councilwoman Jane Raybould for the District 28 seat.

Christensen, a Republican, served two terms on the council before losing a reelection bid last year.

Raybould is a former Lancaster County commissioner and was the Democratic nominee for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018.

The legislative seat is currently held by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives now held by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Four legislative candidates filed in Lincoln's District 26: George Dungan, Bob Van Valkenburg, Russ Barger and Larry Weixelman.

All three Lincoln senators who will be term-limited out of office — Pansing Brooks, Adam Morfeld (District 26) and Matt Hansen (District 46) — are Democrats.

Meanwhile, Janet Chung, a Lincoln marketing and management professional, filed as a candidate for the District 2 seat in the Legislature now occupied by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood.

The daughter of immigrants, Chung is a graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Chung is former chairwoman of the Lancaster County Democratic Party.

Clements is a Republican who was originally appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts, then elected to a four-year term in 2018.

Sarah Slattery of Plattsmouth is also a candidate for the seat.

District 2 was redistricted by the Legislature last year to include new portions of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Seven candidates, including five Republicans, filed for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives now held by Fortenberry.

The Lincoln congressman is under federal indictment for allegedly lying to federal agents about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign. He has held the eastern Nebraska House seat since 2005.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, one of his Republican opponents, has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman.

A dozen candidates, including front-runners Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and six fellow Republicans, have filed for governor, a contest that already has been underway for months. Sen. Carol Blood is the only Democrat in the race.

No Democrats filed for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, state auditor or for seats on the Public Service Commission.

Mike Groene, who had been a candidate for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, was not on the list. Groene asked to be removed after he resigned from the Legislature last month after it was revealed that he took photos of a female staffer without her permission.

In the race for State Board of Education, Helen Raikes of Ashland will face Kirk Penner of Aurora in a district that includes portions of Lancaster County. Penner was appointed to the seat by Ricketts.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

