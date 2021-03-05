Crowded, diverse field of candidates vie for Lincoln City Council seats

Opposition to the local indoor smoking ban fueled some candidates to run in 2005, Marvin said, while Eschliman said others jumped in as Lincoln wrestled with whether the city should make growth a priority.

Eschliman, a nonpartisan, and Marvin, a Democrat, both remember a pre-primary debate downtown that the entire field attended.

"It must have been three questions were all we could answer," Marvin said, adding there "was not much that you could say."

Connections to businesses and other politically attuned groups in Lincoln played a key factor in who advanced then and likely will play the same role this year, said Eschliman, who serves as a member of the Journal Star Editorial Board.

The 2021 field features four women, seven candidates combined from the Democratic and Republican parties, and nearly half have never run for elected office before.

Lincoln voters will send the top six vote-getters in the April 6 primary to the May 4 general election.

At-large city council members represent the entire city and join four council members who represent equally populated districts. Members serve four-year terms and are paid $24,000 a year.

Here's a brief look at the candidates: