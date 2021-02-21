County election office sends early vote applications to some Lincoln residents

Early vote applications are expected to arrive in some Lincoln voters' mailboxes soon.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively said the office recently sent postcards on yellow colored cardstock to voters who are on the permanent early vote request form list.

The application can be mailed back or dropped off at the drop box on the north side of the election office at 601 N. 46th St. Additionally, voters can email a clear photo or a scan of the postcard to earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov.

Lincoln residents who wish to vote early can also download the early vote request form from the election commissioner's website. They could also call or write to the commissioner's office and request a form be mailed to them. A letter must include the voter's name, address and signature.

The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is March 26 for the primary election and April 23 for the general election.

The election office will begin mailing the primary election's early ballots on March 22 and the general election's early ballots on April 19. The primary election is April 6, and the general election is May 4.

