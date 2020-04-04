You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus will force changes at polling places this year
Election Day voting, 11/6

Election judge Tom Schmitz hands a voter a sticker at the 13th Street Community Center on Nov. 6, 2018. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively predicts a "much larger" mail vote this year.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo

Election Day in the time of the coronavirus will be different.

All registered voters in Nebraska will receive an invitation to vote by mail, if they wish, in order to avoid crowd contact at polling places. 

But polling places will be carefully sanitized for the May 12 election and social distancing standards — at least 6 feet of separation — will be applied.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is sending out 140,000 invitations to registered voters to apply for mail ballots this year, in addition to the 31,000 mailed to voters whose names are on the permanent early vote list.

Dave Shively

Lancaster Election Commissioner Dave Shively

Those completed ballots can be placed in the mail or inserted in a drop box at the election commissioner's offices at 601 N. 46th St.

Shively said he expects a "much larger" mail vote this year.

Asked if he believes it might be wise to transform this year's primary into a mail-in election, Shively said: "That's not a decision to be made on our end; we'll follow what the state says."

Recognizing this election year's unique circumstances, Secretary of State Bob Evnen is actively recruiting poll workers who may be needed to stand in for some of the traditional workers who "are in the higher-risk age category."

"Conducting fair and impartial elections that are well-organized and professionally managed would be impossible without the thousands of dedicated poll workers who serve on Election Day," Evnen said.

Poll workers must be at least 16 years old and must be a registered voter in the county if they are 18 or older. Election Day board workers get a training stipend and earn minimum wage on Election Day and have the same civil leave protection as those who serve jury duty.

Every polling site will be equipped with masks and gloves for poll workers, along with hand sanitizer, disinfectant and individual black pens that voters may keep.

Shively said 12 to 14 polling sites that are located in retirement communities in his county will be moved to nearby schools this year.

Most of the county's 195 polling sites will have five workers, he said, although some may have three. 

"Anyone who is young and healthy and would like to work on Election Day is welcome," Shively said. "We know we're going to need some additional help."

This already has been a busy year for the election commissioner, with a Lincoln school bond election in February that was conducted by mail and the prospect of a November ballot that may be jammed with special issues that prompt an even larger turnout in what will be a high-stakes presidential election year.

Petition drives are underway to place substantial property tax relief, casino gambling at horse tracks, medical marijuana and redistricting reform on the general election ballot.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

