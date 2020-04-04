Coronavirus will force changes at polling places this year

"Conducting fair and impartial elections that are well-organized and professionally managed would be impossible without the thousands of dedicated poll workers who serve on Election Day," Evnen said.

Poll workers must be at least 16 years old and must be a registered voter in the county if they are 18 or older. Election Day board workers get a training stipend and earn minimum wage on Election Day and have the same civil leave protection as those who serve jury duty.

Every polling site will be equipped with masks and gloves for poll workers, along with hand sanitizer, disinfectant and individual black pens that voters may keep.

Shively said 12 to 14 polling sites that are located in retirement communities in his county will be moved to nearby schools this year.

Most of the county's 195 polling sites will have five workers, he said, although some may have three.

"Anyone who is young and healthy and would like to work on Election Day is welcome," Shively said. "We know we're going to need some additional help."