Contest set for longtime regent's seat

A Millard Public Schools board member and a former psychologist for the Husker football team advanced to the general election for the District 2 seat of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Mike Kennedy of Omaha was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's primary election, earning 34.8% of the vote from the district representing portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.
He barely edged out Jack Stark, also of Omaha, who was second with 34.1% of the vote as of 11 p.m.
Kennedy and Stark will square off once more in November to replace Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha, a businessman and philanthropist who announced in January he would not seek a fourth term on the university's governing board.
Viv Ewing, a nonprofit manager, came in third with 31.1% and will not advance.
Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, who is running for a third term on the board representing the Capital City and portions of Lancaster County, was unopposed.
Election results
President
Party
Candidate
Vote total
Republican
Donald Trump
237,097
Bill Weld
22,024
Democrat
Joe Biden
119,138
Tulsi Gabbard
4,318
Bernie Sanders
20,921
Elizabeth Warren
9,531
Libertarian
Max Abramson
182
Dan Behrman
177
Lincoln Chafee
254
Jacob Hornberger
444
Jo Jorgensen
508
Adam Kokesh
263
Congressional races
Race
Candidates
Vote totals
U.S. Senate (R)
Matt Innis
69,129
Ben Sasse
208,510
U.S. Senate (D)
Chris Janicek
43,212
Dennis Frank Macek
4,292
Larry Marvin
6,676
Angie Philips
33,475
Alisha K. Shelton
31,516
Daniel M. Wik
5,549
Andy Stock
16,209
U.S. Senate (Libertarian)
Gene Siadek
2,392
U.S. House District 1 (R)
Jeff Fortenberry
82,192
District 1 (D)
Kate Bolz
42,112
Babs Ramsey
11,982
District 1 (Libertarian)
Dennis B. Grace
1,035
District 2 (R)
Donald Bacon
63,155
Paul Anderson
6,473
District 2 (D)
Kara Eastman
40,456
Ann Ashford
20,656
Gladys Harrison
4,303
District 2 (Libertarian)
Tyler Schaeffer
855
District 3 (R)
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger
3,376
Adrian Smith
95,920
William Elfgren
4,047
Justin Moran
6,349
Arron Kowalski
5,943
District 3 (D)
Mark Elworth Jr.
26,695
District 3 (Libertarian)
Dustin C. Hobbs
555
Legislature
District
Candidate
Vote totals
1
Janet Palmtag
2,232
Dennis Schaardt
1,937
Julie Slama
6,497
3
Rick Holdcroft
3,633
Carol Blood
4,840
5
Mike McDonnell
3,205
Gilbert Ayala
1,362
7
Tony Vargas
2,837
Jorge Sotolongo
655
9
Mark Vondrasek
993
Marque Snow
2,896
John Cavanaugh
3,459
11
Dennis J. Womack
554
Terrell McKinney
663
Teela A. Mickles
427
Fred Conley
1,282
Cornelius F. Williams
256
John Sciara
129
Gwen Easter
316
13
Justin T. Wayne
5,821
15
David Rogers
2,792
Lynne Walz
6,123
17
Joni Albrecht
3,363
Sheryl Lindau
1,305
19
Mike Flood
8,239
21
Joseph Couch
1,130
Mike Hilgers
5,007
Brodey Weber
2,290
23
Bruce Bostelman
5,674
Helen Raikes
3,408
25
Suzanne Geist
10,140
Stephany Pleasant
4,004
27
Anna Wishart
5,593
Brenda Bickford
2,265
29
Neal Clayburn
984
Jennifer Carter
2,562
Michael Connely
250
Eliot Bostar
3,108
Jacob Campbell
3,769
Lisa Lee
846
31
Alexander J. Martin
296
Tim Royers
3,335
Mark B. Gruenewald
938
Rich Pahls
3,678
Melanie Williams
1,305
33
Steve Halloran
6,627
35
Dan Quick
3,995
Raymond M. Aguilar
2,391
37
John S. Lowe Sr.
6,270
Mercadies Damratowski
1,857
39
Lou Ann Linehan
7,540
Allison Heimes
4,484
41
Tom Briese
10,105
43
Tom Brewer
8,027
Tanya Storer
5,093
45
Susan Hester
4,151
Rita Sanders
3,982
47
Steve Erdman
9,399
49
Jen Day
5,404
Andrew La Grone
4,774
Public Service Commission
Race
Candidate
Vote total
District 2 (R)
Krystal Gabel
8,272
Tim Davis
10,483
District 2 (D)
Crystal Rhoades
33,042
State Board of Education
District
Candidate
Vote total
1
Patsy Koch Johns
49,670
2
Robert Anthony
15,614
Lisa Fricke
36,800
3
Patti S. Gubbels
31,449
Mike Goos
13,640
4
Jacquelyn Morrison
23,779
Adrian Petrescu
8,192
NU Board of Regents
District
Candidate
Vote totals
1
Tim Clare
51,206
2
Mike Kennedy
18,931
Jack A. Stark
18,551
Viv Ewing
16,913
SCC Board of Governors
District
Candidate
Vote totals
At-large
Timothy R. Cerveny
35,754
Neal Stenberg
33,904
Bob Van Valkenburg
19,046
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board