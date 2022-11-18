Condon still on top as final Lancaster County election tallies reported

Final election counts in Lancaster County failed to change the outcome of the tightest races, though it further narrowed County Attorney Pat Condon’s final margin over state Sen. Adam Morfeld.

The costly and often nasty race between ended election night with Condon leading by 2,000 votes, but the Lancaster County Election Commission still had about 7,350 ballots to tally.

Morfeld, who served eight years on the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and runs the nonprofit Civic Nebraska, challenged Condon, who has been a prosecutor in the office for more than 30 years. Had he won, Morfeld would have been the first outsider and Democrat to hold the office since at least the 1960s.

The uncounted ballots included about 3,500 early votes, 1,500 resolution ballots that couldn’t be read by the machines and had to be hand-counted, and 1,850 provisional ballots. The election commissioner has released updated counts throughout the week and Friday’s count includes the final provisional ballots.

Provisional ballots are those filled out by voters who have moved to another residence within the county but didn’t update their addresses by the deadline, as well as those who asked for an early ballot but then decided to vote at the polls.

Friday’s final tally ended with Condon leading Morfeld by 781 votes — more than the 568-margin needed to trigger an automatic recount.

State statute says an automatic recount takes place if any race is separated by a margin of “1% or less of the votes received by the candidate who received the highest number of votes for the office” in a race where more than 500 votes are cast.

In the end, Condon received 56,707 votes to Morfeld’s 55,926. That’s about a 50.3%-49.6% margin.

Losing candidates can request a recount at their own expense, under state law, but Morfeld has said he does not intend to do that.

In another close race, the final tallies widened the 61-vote lead George Dungan III had over Russ Barger for Legislative District 26 to 224 votes, well above the number that would trigger an automatic recount.

The officially nonpartisan race pitted Dungan, a Democrat, against Barger, a Republican seeking to flip the seat and push the number of GOP members of the Legislature to 33, the number needed to overcome any filibuster.

In a closely watched race in Omaha's District 20, Democrat John Fredrickson edged former Douglas County Attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 82 votes in the final count, a 50.2%-49.8% margin.

For the District 46 seat that represents north Lincoln, Danielle Conrad’s lead over James Michael Bowers widened from 174 to 181 on Friday, a 51.5% to 48.5% split. Both candidates are Democrats.

In other tight races in Lancaster County, the latest results extended the leads for Dan Nolte in the race for county assessor (51%-49%) and Sen. Matt Hansen in the race for county clerk (51%-48.9%).

In a write-in campaign for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, Carina McCormick's late entry into the race was successful.

McCormick received 917 votes to win a four-year term to the District 4 seat representing a swath of central Lincoln and a portion of western Lancaster County.

Dick LeBlanc, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board earlier this year, received 369 votes. There were 2,819 other write-in votes cast, according to the election office.

The write-in election took place after James Garver died in March before the primary but after the deadline for removing his name from the ballot, which forced the run-off election.