Commissioner won't mail all Lincoln voters application for early spring election ballots

Only 1 of every 3 registered Lincoln voters will be asked if they want an early ballot for this spring's city elections, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said Thursday.

All registered voters in the county received applications for early ballots during the 2020 elections because of the pandemic, an effort launched to reduce in-person voting and potential infections.

"We have kind of got to get back in the old routine," Shively said.

The move mirrors what Douglas County plans for its spring city elections, which feature the Omaha mayor's race, and comes after Lancaster County (87,316) and the state (436,269) recorded their highest-ever early voting numbers in the 2020 general election.

This cycle, Lincoln voters will determine three at-large City Council members, four Lincoln Board of Education members and two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority. No bond issues or city charter amendments have been proposed for inclusion on the ballot.

Last spring, Shively asked the Lancaster County Board for and received authority to spend more to mail early ballot requests to all voters.

City officials could make a similar request, but Shively said "I don’t know that I’m going to change my mind."