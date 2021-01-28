 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commissioner won't mail all Lincoln voters application for early spring election ballots
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Commissioner won't mail all Lincoln voters application for early spring election ballots

{{featured_button_text}}
Election preparation, 9.24

Absentee ballots ready to be mailed are seen at Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office in late September. A record number of Nebraskans voted in May's primary with nearly 80% of those ballots cast by mail.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Only 1 of every 3 registered Lincoln voters will be asked if they want an early ballot for this spring's city elections, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said Thursday. 

All registered voters in the county received applications for early ballots during the 2020 elections because of the pandemic, an effort launched to reduce in-person voting and potential infections. 

"We have kind of got to get back in the old routine," Shively said.

Dave Shively

Lancaster Election Commissioner Dave Shively

The move mirrors what Douglas County plans for its spring city elections, which feature the Omaha mayor's race, and comes after Lancaster County (87,316) and the state (436,269) recorded their highest-ever early voting numbers in the 2020 general election.

This cycle, Lincoln voters will determine three at-large City Council members, four Lincoln Board of Education members and two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority. No bond issues or city charter amendments have been proposed for inclusion on the ballot. 

City Hall: A look back at the early weeks of the south Lincoln train line

Last spring, Shively asked the Lancaster County Board for and received authority to spend more to mail early ballot requests to all voters. 

City officials could make a similar request, but Shively said "I don’t know that I’m going to change my mind." 

The work to prepare early ballots last year took up an enormous amount of his staff's time, Shively said, and city elections, with traditionally low turnouts when there's not a mayor's race, have often coincided with lower rates of returned early ballots. 

Lower turnout and fewer items on the ballot reduces Shively's concern about crowded polling places this spring, he said.

Lincoln to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for those 85 and older

Voters can still cast their early ballot in person, and Shively's office will still limit the number of people who can be inside at any given time. 

"I just don't think we're going to have a two-hour wait" like last fall though, he said. 

More than 60,000 city voters have previously requested to receive early ballot applications automatically every election cycle.

Sarpy County to launch Nebraska's first mental health problem-solving court

That list nearly doubled ahead of the 2020 general election, and voters on that list will receive early ballot applications beginning Feb. 19, Shively said. 

Lincoln voters not on that list can request an early ballot by filling out a form on the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's website, lancaster.ne.gov/election, or by visiting the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, sos.nebraska.gov/elections/voter-forms.

The city primary election is April 6, and the general election is May 4.

Plowing on Lincoln residential streets likely to continue into Thursday

PHOTOS: ELECTION DAY 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News