City Hall: Two Republicans in Lincoln City Council race have biggest war chests

The top six candidates in the April 6 primary advance to the May 4 general election.

ACLU encourages early voting

More than 131,000 Lincoln voters will get a notice from the ACLU of Nebraska aimed at helping them sign up to vote by mail in this spring's city election.

The nonprofit that advocates for individual rights and liberties sent the vote-by-mail applications to Lincoln and Omaha voters ahead of their cities' elections after the Lancaster County and Douglas County election commissioners each decided not to send early ballot requests to every registered voter as they did in 2020.

“We’re treating this election like every vote counts, because democracy always works best when more voters make their voices heard,” ACLU Executive Director Danielle Conrad said in a news release. “We’ve seen similar mailings be successful just last year, and we hope to see continued strong turnout this spring.”

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said earlier this year he did not think it necessary to mail every Lincoln voter an application since city elections tend to have lower turnout and many voters would already automatically receive notices at their own request.