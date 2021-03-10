City Hall: Two Republicans in Lincoln City Council race have biggest war chests

Campaign season has sprung with a full field of Lincoln City Council candidates.
Expect to see campaign signs begin blooming in yards citywide and the local airwaves carrying the pitches of politicos vying for three seats representing the whole city.
Of the dozen candidates on the ballot, the most senior council member, Roy Christensen, brings the most bountiful war chest into the spring campaign.
Christensen, a Republican seeking his third council term, raised nearly $48,000 last year and entered 2021 with more than $70,000 cash on hand, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Fellow Republican Mary Hilton, the first candidate to declare for the race last fall, raised the second-most in the field at nearly $35,000, campaign filings show.
Democrats Tom Beckius and Sändra Washington were next in fundraising hauls with about $22,000 and $14,000, respectively.
Democrat Bennie Shobe, who is seeking a second term on the council, raised just less than $900 last year and had about $1,000 on hand. Independent Maggie Mae Squires, who ran for City Council in 2017, had an active campaign committee but did not raise any money.
Reports on the fundraising of other recently declared candidates — Republican Eric Burling, independent Elina Newman, Socialist Joe Swanson, independent Peter Kolozsy, Libertarian Trevor Reilly and Democrat Aurang Zeb — are not yet available.
The top six candidates in the April 6 primary advance to the May 4 general election.
ACLU encourages early voting
More than 131,000 Lincoln voters will get a notice from the ACLU of Nebraska aimed at helping them sign up to vote by mail in this spring's city election.
The nonprofit that advocates for individual rights and liberties sent the vote-by-mail applications to Lincoln and Omaha voters ahead of their cities' elections after the Lancaster County and Douglas County election commissioners each decided not to send early ballot requests to every registered voter as they did in 2020.
“We’re treating this election like every vote counts, because democracy always works best when more voters make their voices heard,” ACLU Executive Director Danielle Conrad said in a news release. “We’ve seen similar mailings be successful just last year, and we hope to see continued strong turnout this spring.”
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said earlier this year he did not think it necessary to mail every Lincoln voter an application since city elections tend to have lower turnout and many voters would already automatically receive notices at their own request.
The ACLU, along with its partners in the effort, Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, hope to increase voter participation in the city elections while protecting public health, the release said.
An ACLU spokesman said the organization sent the applications to registered voters not already on the Election Commissioner's early vote list.
The deadline to register to vote before the primary is March 19.
Politics of the RTSD levy
The south Lincoln trains aren't the only reason to keep a close eye on work of the Railroad Transportation Safety District.
The board, comprised of Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board members, levies tax on your property, and though the board's levy was lowered by the County Board two years ago to offset its own tax hike, the RTSD's director said the rate may need to be raised to keep the 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway train crossing improvement project on track.
At a meeting earlier this month, RTSD Executive Director Roger Figard said the current levy — 1.417 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation — would leave the district millions short annually of its planned funding for the $90 million project. If it were closer to 2.6 cents, the RTSD could keep moving ahead with the effort to realign roads near that intersection so cars don't cross train tracks, Figard said.
Should a state measure seeking to cap property tax increases by subdivisions at 3% pass into law, the RTSD would not be able to make large increases in its levy beginning in 2022, Figard said.
"If 33rd and Cornhusker is going to continue, the levy can't stay at 1.4," he told the board.
Raising the levy to 2.6 cents would increase the annual property tax bill by about $25 for the owner of an average Lancaster County home, valued at $203,842, according to Journal Star analysis.
Plus, any change would come during a year the Lancaster County Assessor's Office has already proposed raising home values.
The RTSD will set its budget and request any levy changes in June, and the final decision will come in early fall after the Lancaster County Board determines its next budget.
Victory for food freedom
A Lincoln home baker who had sued the city over regulations it created for businesses such as hers last year withdrew her lawsuit after the City Council eased the rules last month.
Cindy Harper, whose company Creative Confections sells sugar cookies, withdrew her lawsuit against the city Monday.
"Homemade food producers will soon be free to sell their goods within Lincoln without being forced to follow burdensome regulations by the city," the Institute for Justice said in a news release Monday.
Harper and the Institute for Justice took the city to court in April 2020 after the City Council mandated cottage food producers receive a permit from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and be subject to inspections in order to operate.
After the lawsuit alleging the cottage food ordinance was unconstitutional cleared a legal obstacle, the Health Department proposed changes to better align the city with state law.
The rules take effect March 15. The changes also narrowed the department's ability to inspect the kitchens of those who produce cottage foods, a spokesman for the Institute for Justice said. For example, the new change would allow inspection following a complaint of foodborne illness.
Fast takes
* 20.5% — The share of appointments to city boards and commissions that have been racial or ethnic minorities. The percentage has increased about 2 percentage points since Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor, according to mayoral aide Adelle Burk. A total of 49.8% of the mayor's appointments to commissions have been women.
* 353 — Families facing eviction assisted by the city's Tenant Assistance Project, which helped pair renters with free legal representation, Burk said. Gaylor Baird launched the project last year in response to the pandemic.
* 127 — Public-records requests to the city last year, according to Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie.
