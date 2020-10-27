City Hall: Lincoln's recall effort rare locally, part of pandemic trend

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Organizers behind the effort to recall Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four Lincoln City Council members liken their effort to unscheduled car maintenance.

The pandemic actions of the five city leaders warrant a hastened performance review since their names won't otherwise be on the ballot until 2023, Samuel Lyon of LNK Recall told the City Council on Monday night.

"At the end of the day, it's Lincoln voters who will decide if you have done a good job for them and they're satisfied with you or if they think someone else would better represent them," said Lyon, who is the principal circulator for the mayor's recall petition.

LNK Recall, the group organizing the effort, plans to meet again Thursday at Madsen's Bowling & Billiards to strategize for its recalls of the mayor, and council members James Michael Bowers, Richard Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward.

Once the petitions are printed, Lyon said the group plans to host signing events at local businesses.

Recall petitions are rare, in part because of the challenge of collecting the required signatures within the deadline. In Nebraska, it's 30 days.