Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature

The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week.
City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on how to apply for the position and the deadlines for doing so.
Jane Raybould, 2022 candidate for Legislature, District 28.
COURTESY PHOTO
Raybould, who represents District 3 in southwest Lincoln, beat former City Councilman Roy Christensen for the District 28 seat now held by Patty Pansing Brooks, who will term-limit out.
Raybould’s last City Council meeting will be Dec. 19 and she must resign before she’s sworn into the Legislature at the beginning of January.
It used to be the mayor helped pick replacements for empty seats, but changes to the City Charter now puts that responsibility solely in the hands of the council.
City code does not require an application process, but stipulates a nomination process by council members. It says the council must elect or at least vote on a replacement within 30 days of the vacancy.
The first time the council went through that process was when Leirion Gaylor Baird was elected mayor in 2019, and that council chose to use an application process rather than nominating candidates themselves.
In 2019, 24 people applied to fill Gaylor Baird's at-large seat, and the council met with candidates in small groups or individually, then gathered to deliberate about the qualified candidates before landing on a choice, said Raybould, who was chairwoman at the time.
They chose Sändra Washington, who was appointed and then was elected to a four-year term last year.
Ward said she's interested in a similar process and she wants to be as transparent as possible.
The council will need to discuss how the process will work, as well as any criteria or priorities it has concerning the vacant position, she said.
When Washington was appointed, for instance, weighing the gender balance on the council was important for several council members. Ward said she still considers it an important factor.
“It’s always helpful to have someone with government or civil community service,” she said.
Another factor: whether the council is looking for an interim appointment or someone committed to running for election in the upcoming primary.
Raybould’s seat will be up for election, as will the three other district seats: Ward, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis. Bowers also ran for the Legislature, losing a close race to Danielle Conrad in District 46.
The city primary is April 4 and the general election is May 2.
City code requires that a replacement be voted on by a simple majority, but both Ward and Raybould said they hope the council can find consensus.
Raybould stressed that Ward is in charge of the process, but said she hopes a replacement can be found by Christmas.
Photos: Scenes from the Nov. 8 general election
Jim Pillen election night/web only
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait on the official results on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for votes to be counted during an election night party on Tuesday at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for early returns during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen poses with supporters during his election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Media outlets set up ahead of Jim Pillen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Supporters of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, gather at the campaign's election night party at Lincoln Station on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks/Web only
Juju Tyner, director of Queer Choir LNK (left), embraces Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday at Lincoln Station in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Polling location
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Polling location
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election 2022 Nebraska
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party for Blood at the Omaha Firefighters Hall on Tuesday.
Anna Reed, Omaha World-Herald
Election 2022 Nebraska House/Web only
Democratic congressional candidate for Nebraska's 2nd District Tony Vargas (right) hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, while campaigning in Omaha on Tuesday.
Eileen T. Meslar, Omaha World-Herald
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm12b/Web only
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm04/Web only
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bacon photo from Tuesday/Web only
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge in Omaha on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Election 2022 Nebraska/Web only
Volunteer Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson Library branch in Omaha on Tuesday. Nebraska voters were deciding on Tuesday whether to amend the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the Legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements.
Chris Machian, World-Herald
Election 2022 Nebraska/Web only
Homer Wesson (right) votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Tuesday in Omaha. The birthplace of Malcolm X is located on the foundation's property.
Chris Machian, Omaha World-Herald
Election-2022-Flood
Rep. Mike Flood speaks to a reporter at his election night party on Tuesday at the Divot Convention Center in Norfolk.
Hayden Rooney, Nebraska News Service
Pat Condon, Russ Barger
Lancaster County Attorney incumbent Pat Condon (left) poses with District 26 legislative candidate Russ Barger during a Republican candidate party on Tuesday at the One Eleven event space in Lincoln. Condon appeared to hold onto his job and while Barger finished second, his race appears headed for a recount.
Evan Dondlinger, Nebraska News Service
Election 2022-Pillen/Web only
Former Nebraska Head football coach Tom Osborne gives the crowd at the Jim Pillen election party in Lincoln a welcome speech. "He'll make a great governor," Osborne said.
Sammy Smith, Nebraska News Service
Jim Pillen election night
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait for him to take the stage on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Supporters cheer as Jim Pillen takes the stage to claim victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Republican Jim Pillen speaks at his election night party in Lincoln after winning the governor's race in Nebraska on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election-2022-Brooks/Web only
Democratic nominee for the 1st District congressional seat, Patty Pansing Brooks, reacting to her initial poll results. She took an early lead against Republican opponent Mike Flood.
Mady Vinci, Nebraska News Service
Democrats election night, 11.8
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers at her election party on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks and her son, Taylor Brooks, watch as the Lincoln Queer Choir takes the stage during her election night celebration at Lincoln Station Great Hall on Tuesday.
Naomi Delkamiller, Nebraska News Service
Democrats election night, 11.8
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers on Tuesday at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8/Web only
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, thanks her campaign staffers on Tuesday, at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8
Jane Raybould (left) embraces her husband, Pepe Herrero, on Tuesday at an election night party in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8
Jane Raybould (right) looks at results with supporters (from left) Carl Eskridge and Dennis Crawford at an election night party Tuesday in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rep. Mike Flood
1st District Rep. Mike Flood speaks during his election night party in Norfolk as his son, Blake (from left), wife Mandi and son Brenden listen. He beat challenger Patty Pansing Brooks.
Norfolk Daily News
Democrats election night, 11.8
George Dungan III speaks to a supporter on election night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
